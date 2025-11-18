TRUEWERK Appoints Emily Sly As Chief Marketing Officer

DENVER— November 17, 2025 —– TRUEWERK, the performance workwear brand built for modern trade professionals, today announced the appointment of Emily Sly as Chief Marketing Officer. Sly joins TRUEWERK during a period of rapid brand momentum, as the company expands product innovation, deepens its connection to the trade community, and advances its mission of building the world’s most technical, high performance workwear.

“I’ve dedicated my career to helping brands understand why they matter and ensuring that meaning shows up consistently across every touchpoint,” said Emily Sly, CMO of TRUEWERK. “TRUEWERK is built on the belief that the work people do, and the gear they rely on, should always be built like it matters, because it does. I’m excited to help deepen that connection and support the communities who embody that purpose every day.”

“As TRUEWERK continues to grow, staying true to the values that shaped this brand is essential,” said Brian Ciciora, Founder and Chairman. “Emily brings clarity, curiosity, and a deep respect for the trades. She understands the importance of the work and the pride behind it, which aligns directly with our mission.”

“Emily’s experience guiding beloved consumer brands through meaningful stages of growth makes her a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Glenn Silbert, CEO of TRUEWERK. “Her ability to unite teams around a clear brand purpose will help drive TRUEWERK forward while staying grounded in what makes us who we are.”

Posted: November 18, 2025

Source: TRUEWERK