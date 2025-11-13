Bluestar Alliance Completes Acquisition Of Iconic Workwear And Lifestyle Brand Dickies™ From VF Corporation

NEW YORK — November 12, 2025 —Global brand management company Bluestar Alliance today announced the completion of its acquisition of heritage workwear and lifestyle brand Dickies from VF Corporation. The addition of Dickies reinforces Bluestar Alliance’s position as one of the world’s leading brand management firms, bridging heritage, lifestyle, luxury, and cultural influence across its expanding global portfolio, specifically within its growing youth luxury division.

Operating at the intersection of business intelligence and cultural relevance, Bluestar Alliance has expanded its portfolio of premium fashion and lifestyle brands, with recent acquisitions including Palm Angels™ (2025), Off-White™ (2024), Scotch & Soda™ (2023), and Hurley™ (2019). With the addition of Dickies, Bluestar Alliance’s portfolio now represents more than $13 billion in global retail sales, with more than half of revenue generated internationally, supported by over 600 licensees, 500 international retail stores, millions of engaged consumers worldwide, and dedicated teams in Costa Mesa, Columbus, New York, Amsterdam, London and Milan.

Founded in 1922, Dickies has evolved from a traditional workwear company into a symbol of authenticity and enduring style, embraced by generations of craftsmen, skaters, musicians, and creatives around the world. In recent years, Dickies has experienced renewed cultural momentum, embraced by Gen Z and the global fashion community. The brand has become a staple of European streetwear and vintage resale culture, with strong demand in Japan and Paris, where Dickies pieces are prominently featured in thrift and second-hand boutiques. Online, the brand’s influence continues to grow; the #Dickies874 hashtag has generated millions of views on TikTok, while multiple product lines consistently rank among Amazon’s best-selling apparel items.

Dickies’ strong following and crossover appeal between utility and streetwear make it a natural fit alongside Bluestar Alliance’s culturally driven brands. Together with luxury and youth-driven labels such as Off-White™, Palm Angels, Scotch & Soda, Hurley, Dickies will further strengthen Bluestar Alliance’s presence in the streetwear and contemporary apparel spaces.

“Dickies is one of the most authentic, resilient brands in global apparel,” said Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance. “Its 100+ years legacy rooted in workwear has evolved to be fully embraced by fashion, skate, and streetwear communities, while still providing the trusted quality and materials necessary for safety and medical professionals worldwide. Dickies is the perfect addition to the Bluestar Alliance portfolio and an outstanding platform for incremental growth in denim, footwear, and lifestyle. We believe that with our global network and operating scale we can take Dickies to new heights around the world.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Dickies to the Bluestar Alliance portfolio and build upon its powerful legacy across streetwear and workwear,” said Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance. “As we continue shaping Bluestar Alliance into the leading global youth-luxury brand group, Dickies represents a perfect balance of authenticity and cultural relevance. Leveraging our deep network of licensees, retail partners, and brand architects, we’ll accelerate Dickies’ growth across new categories and audiences while ensuring it remains a symbol of craftsmanship and creativity for the next generation.”

Under Bluestar Alliance’s ownership within the youth luxury portfolio, Dickies will enter a new phase of expansion, leveraging the company’s infrastructure and proven model of strategic partnerships, design innovation, and omnichannel distribution to scale globally with a retail and partner-first mindset. This approach will allow the brand to extend its reach by introducing new categories including denim, footwear, and elevated lifestyle offerings; collaborating with culturally relevant street, skate, and fashion brands; and expanding its global footprint in the EMEA and APAC regions, with a specific focus on Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the UAE; while preserving the authenticity and heritage that define Dickies’ legacy.

Bluestar Alliance is actively looking to bring established brands with strong heritage and loyal communities into its ecosystem and growing international brand portfolio.

Posted: November 13, 2025

Source: Bluestar Alliance, LLC