Avery Dennison Extends San Francisco 49ers Collaboration With Enhanced Fan Personalization Technology

MENTOR, OH — November 13, 2025 — Avery Dennison, a global materials science and digital identification solutions company, today announced the extension of its partnership with the San Francisco 49ers, bringing enhanced retail customization capabilities and fan engagement technologies to Levi’s® Stadium.

The multi-year agreement builds on the original digitally-connected merchandise program, establishing Avery Dennison as the 49ers’ exclusive cutting-edge embellishment and personalization technology partner. The latest evolution of the partnership further leverages Avery Dennison’s industry-leading Embelex solutions portfolio, with key activations including:

Enhanced Retail Customization : The 49ers Team Store presented by Visa, located at Levi’s® Stadium, will feature upgraded in-venue personalization capabilities, with additional stations to accommodate increased demand for personalized jerseys and newly introduced customizable Levi’s® jackets. Avery Dennison will incorporate intuitive ordering systems, creating seamless customization experiences that mirror modern retail environments.

: The 49ers Team Store presented by Visa, located at Levi’s® Stadium, will feature upgraded in-venue personalization capabilities, with additional stations to accommodate increased demand for personalized jerseys and newly introduced customizable Levi’s® jackets. Avery Dennison will incorporate intuitive ordering systems, creating seamless customization experiences that mirror modern retail environments. International Expansion : Reflecting a broader vision, Avery Dennison has expanded its international rights with the 49ers. The extension now encompasses Mexico and the UAE, signaling a strategic commitment to connecting with a global fanbase. Moving forward, Avery Dennison will support digital content, fan engagement and community impact initiatives across all three markets.

: Reflecting a broader vision, Avery Dennison has expanded its international rights with the 49ers. The extension now encompasses Mexico and the UAE, signaling a strategic commitment to connecting with a global fanbase. Moving forward, Avery Dennison will support digital content, fan engagement and community impact initiatives across all three markets. Community Impact: Extending the partnership’s reach beyond commercial applications, Avery Dennison will support girls flag football with a new digital content series, demonstrating commitment to community engagement and female participation in sports.

“This partnership shows how far fan engagement has come,” says Steve Mason, VP/GM Commercial & Embelex, Avery Dennison. “It used to be about buying a jersey off the rack. Now, with on-demand customization and digital patches, fans can create something personal and interactive; a memento that connects them to a moment, a season, even the community around the team.”

“From the start, the 49ers and Avery Dennison have worked together to deliver an elevated fan experience through innovative retail solutions”, adds Kevin Hilton, VP of Corporate Partnerships at the 49ers. “Together, we’ve leveraged Avery Dennison’s digital capabilities to create impactful business solutions for our fans, our organization, and our corporate partners – and we look forward to expanding those integrations in the future.”

A horizon of excitement for the 49ers and Levi’s® Stadium

The partnership extension arrives at a pivotal moment, as Levi’s® Stadium prepares to host an exciting lineup of global football and soccer events in 2026. These are set to elevate the stadium’s international profile and offer unparalleled opportunities to engage with fans from around the world.

Over the course of the partnership, Avery Dennison and the 49ers aim to add personalized ball engraving services to the gameday experience. These custom, unique footballs will celebrate fans’ experiences at Levi’s® Stadium and history as members of the team’s loyal fanbase.

Additionally, Avery Dennison is leveraging its atma.io connected product cloud platform to enable the 49ers to transition from traditional brand awareness marketing to a new era of digital connection between the fan, the sponsor and the team. This enables deeper engagement, data-driven insights and dynamic brand experiences uniquely tailored to every fan’s journey.

Future-focused innovation pipeline

The move also establishes a framework for continuous innovation, ensuring the program remains at the forefront of sports technology. This includes expansion through existing 49ers sponsors, exploring new possibilities for digitally-enabled experiences by extending smart technology beyond traditional merchandise to create even more opportunities for fan engagement.

In addition to its work with the 49ers, Avery Dennison has established an impressive portfolio collaborating with the 2025 championship-winning Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Partnerships also span the NHL and MLB and include collaborations with leading soccer leagues across the globe, such as the English Premier League, LaLiga, Liga Portugal and MLS, as well as Spanish and European powerhouse Real Madrid.

To find out more about Embelex-powered personalization, visit:

https://apparelsolutions.averydennison.com/en/products/embelex

Posted: November 13, 2025

Source: Avery Dennison Corporation