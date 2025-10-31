World Emblem Launches Custom Genie, Reshores Operations To Georgia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — October 30, 2025 — World Emblem, the world’s largest emblem and patch manufacturer, today announced the launch of Custom Genie to provide custom stickers, labels, pens, pencils, name badges, and other promotional products to clients under one unified brand. The new Custom Genie website features cutting-edge technology, offering clients an enhanced user experience.

Custom Genie encompasses the operations of World Emblem brands Stickers International, Fast Pens International, and Name Badges International. The combined company will manufacture close to 2 million products per year for clients throughout North America. As part of the restructuring, World Emblem has reshored all Custom Genie positions to its Norcross, Georgia plant to provide more flexible shipping options, improved package tracking, and faster delivery times.

“Reshoring jobs to the U.S. and unifying the operations of Stickers International, Fast Pens, and Name Badges International under the Custom Genie brand and website will enable us to increase our product categories, improve the customer experience, and make our operations more efficient,” said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. “Furthermore, we believe the enhanced delivery options available through our Georgia facility will lead to improved customer satisfaction along with significant cost savings for our company.”

Stickers International offers multiple types of stickers and labels to clients in a wide range of industries from hospitality, retail, personal, and professional services to medical offices and the travel industry. Fast Pens International provides pens, pencils, notebooks, and other writing tools to businesses in several industries including hospitality, retail, and education. Name Badges International features custom name badges made with polished metal or injection molded plastic for durability.

“Our customers are asking for a holistic, easy, and fast solution for promotional items to help bring their brands to life. With Custom Genie, we are replacing three separate sites with a new website that will provide improved design tools utilizing AI, simpler reordering, more payment and shipping options, better delivery notifications, and more products available for sale,” said Oz Barhama, Brand Manager of Custom Genie and Senior Director of Ecommerce at World Emblem.

World Emblem recently announced plans to reshore 50 jobs to its new Houston factory opening in December. The company has 1,200 employees and 1 million square feet of manufacturing space at its plants located throughout Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Posted: October 31, 2025

Source: World Emblem