REI Co-op And Ambercycle Reach Three-Year Agreement To Scale Regenerated Polyester

SEATTLE and LOS ANGELES — October 28, 2025 — REI, the nation’s largest consumer co-op, and Ambercycle, a leader in molecular regeneration, today announced a three-year offtake agreement for cycora® regenerated polyester. This agreement will help Ambercycle scale up their production of next-generation materials and advance REI’s commitment to bringing the best outdoor gear to its members while minimizing waste and environmental impact.

Every year, the fashion industry generates over 92 million tons of textile waste, most of which ends up landfilled or incinerated, driving greenhouse gas emissions and resource depletion. Polyester, the backbone of technical and outdoor apparel, makes up roughly 57% of global fiber production — the vast majority of which is still derived from fossil fuels.

As the nation’s largest specialty outdoor retailer, REI is uniquely positioned to help mature the market for regenerated polyester. Many popular REI Co-op brand products contain polyester, including the Magma Sleeping Bag, XeroCloud Rain Jacket, and Road Tripper Duffel Bag. Beyond its own products, the co-op further engages its thousand brand partners to advance more sustainable and inclusive business practices via its Product Impact Standards. Taken together, the purchasing power of the co-op’s customers and members can help mainstream the use of lower-carbon materials across a huge variety of outdoor gear and apparel.

Since 2020, REI has increased fivefold the portion of recycled polyester that goes into its Co-op brand products. As of 2024, over 50 percent of the polyester used in REI Co-op brand products came from recycled sources. This partnership with Ambercycle will help REI build on this progress, while helping “close the loop” by creating new textile products made from waste textile feedstocks.

“At REI, we see next-generation materials as critical to building a decarbonized future for outdoor gear,” said Ajay Chadha, Director of Materials Innovation at REI Co-op Brands. “As we work toward our 2030 goals, REI Co-op Brands is investing in science-driven solutions like textile-to-textile recycling to cut emissions at the feedstock level and reduce reliance on virgin polyester. This is one of the initiatives that reflects our long-term commitment to scaling low-carbon materials and delivering real impact for our members and the broader industry.”

This agreement establishes a phased pathway for cycora® integration at REI Co-op Brands: initial adoption in priority performance categories, followed by broader material integration as supply scales. In parallel, Ambercycle is expanding molecular regeneration capacity to recapture end-of-life textiles and return them to fabric supply chains—building the backbone of a lower-carbon material system.

REI believes taking climate action creates an incredible opportunity to innovate, enabling us to make products that perform better, last longer, and reduce impacts on the planet. Through its agreement with Ambercycle, the co-op seeks to continue to incorporate innovative low-carbon materials into its products as part of its broader goals to minimize its environmental impact.

“REI’s influence extends far beyond its own brand — as a co-op, it brings together a thousand outdoor brands and millions of members under one vision,” said Shay Sethi, CEO and co-founder of Ambercycle. “That makes them a uniquely powerful partner in scaling decarbonized materials. By integrating cycora®, REI is helping to set a new standard for the entire outdoor industry, proving that high-performance gear and circular systems can go hand in hand.”

Posted: October 28, 2025

Source: Ambercycle