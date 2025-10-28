Fruit Of The Loom, Inc. Appoints Scott Daley As SVP – Brands

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — October 21, 2025 — Fruit of the Loom, Inc. announced today that Tony Iannuzzi, Senior Vice President of Apparel, will retire at the end of the year after an impressive 36-year career with the company. Succeeding him, Scott Daley will join Fruit of the Loom, Inc. as Senior Vice President – Brands, effective November 3. He will report directly to Jeff Cohen, CEO.

In his new role, Scott will oversee brand strategy, execution, and profitability for Fruit of the Loom®, Vanity Fair Lingerie®, Russell Athletic®, and Jerzees® in the U.S. and Canada, as well as Global Spalding®.

“Over his three decades with the company, Tony has played a pivotal role across various departments and with our customers, vendors, and employees alike. His customer empathy, strong leadership, and business acumen have been pivotal to the company’s success. Scott’s experience will build on Tony’s legacy, and we are excited about the future he will build for our brands,” said Jeff Cohen, CEO.

Scott brings nearly three decades of experience from Reebok, where he held a series of leadership roles culminating in his position as General Manager for USA. His previous roles included Vice President of Global Footwear, General Manager of the Running Business, and Head of Basketball Products and Apparel. A Boston native, Scott holds a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University and an Executive MBA from Northeastern University

Posted: October 28, 2025

Source: Fruit of the Loom, Ltd.