U.S. Fashion Industry Association Welcomes New Chairman From Urban Outfitters And Announces New Vice Chair From PVH

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 5, 2025 — The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) announced today that Michael Lambert, Executive Director of Global Trade and Compliance at Urban Outfitters, Inc. takes over as Chairman. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2020 and has served as Vice Chairman since 2023. Mike supports URBN’s global business strategy as head of the Customs, Regulatory, Social Responsibility, Corporate Sustainability and Vendor Relations teams. Mike is a graduate of Penn State University and has been a Licensed Customs Broker for over 20 years.

Lambert says “As a member of the United States Fashion Industry Association for over two decades, I’ve seen firsthand the great benefits that come from being part of the premier trade association for textile and apparel importers. I’m honored to have the opportunity to step into the Chairman’s role after working closely with Chris for the last two and a half years.

It would be an understatement to say that the current global trade environment is challenging. Import requirements are changing weekly, sometimes daily. Costs are rising. Regulations are getting more complicated.

Now, more than ever, the United States Fashion Industry Association is an invaluable resource for navigating the complexities and uncertainties of the global trade environment. I look forward to working together with Julie, the USFIA Board of Directors, member companies and strategic partners to identify the key issues impacting our industry and providing support, advocacy and education to help manage the challenges of the coming years.”

“I’m thrilled to announce that Mike will take over as Chairman of USFIA, helping to lead our organization on our continued path of growth and trade policy wins for our members,” says Julia K. Hughes, President of USFIA.

“USFIA remains dedicated to our mission to eliminate barriers to trade, but we also focus on providing resources to help members comply with global labor, human rights, and environmental standards, too,” explains Hughes. “Mike’s expertise in both customs compliance and social compliance reflects USFIA’s commitment to help global brands and retailers balance the variety of trade and compliance challenges that we face every day.”

Lambert takes over as chairman following the departure from American Eagle Outfitters of Chris Lucas, Chairman of USFIA since 2023 and an attorney and the former VP of Commercial & Compliance Law at AEO. Chris brought a unique and valuable perspective and focus to the association’s policy decisions.

Maristella Iacobello, Vice President of Customs & Trade Governance at PVH, replaces Lambert as USFIA’s Vice Chair. In her role at PVH, she is responsible for providing guidance and policy on Trade and customs compliance matters including Free Trade

Agreements/preference programs, valuation, trade enforcement, classification and supporting Global labeling regulations.

Posted: September 8 2025

Source: The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA)