The LYCRA Company Goes “ALL IN” At Intertextile Shanghai

WILMINGTON, Del. — September 2, 2025 — The LYCRA Company, a global developer of fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, returns to Intertextile Shanghai (Sept. 2–4) with an exclusive global sneak preview of its latest denim innovation.

For the first time, the company’s booth features an open-concept co-creation space designed to foster collaboration. Four key industry partners will join The LYCRA Company in this shared exhibit space, located in Hall 4.1 (Booth E56). This area is part of a larger 788-square-meter pavilion, which also includes 18 co-exhibitors. The impactful and visually striking design brings the new ALL IN LYCRA® brand positioning to life, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

ALL IN embodies what sets the LYCRA® brand apart – empowering customers in three critical ways:

Delivering differentiated fibers that create high-performance products.

Granting access to LYCRA ® Labs and scientists committed to innovation and problem-solving.

Offering compelling joint storytelling through tailored joint marketing programs.

This new positioning highlights the company’s commitment to helping partners stay competitive with advanced fiber solutions that enhance their products’ capabilities.

“Intertextile Shanghai is the perfect platform to demonstrate how we’re going ‘ALL IN’ with our customers,” said Jason Wang, vice president – Asia, at The LYCRA Company. “We designed our exhibit space to foster deeper collaboration and stronger partnerships while showcasing our innovative, market-relevant solutions.”

Visitors to The LYCRA Company’s booth can explore the following innovations firsthand:

LYCRA ® VintageFX denim technology – Delivers vintage looks in low-stretch fabrics, combining lasting comfort and fit with heritage style.

– Delivers vintage looks in low-stretch fabrics, combining lasting comfort and fit with heritage style. Bio-derived LYCRA ® EcoMade fiber – Made from a renewable feedstock, this drop-in solution is expected to deliver the same performance as original LYCRA ® fiber when it launches this year.

LYCRA FitSense® denim technology – Adds targeted shaping and lift zones to denim without extra panels or seams for a customized fit.

– Adds targeted shaping and lift zones to denim without extra panels or seams for a customized fit. COOLMAX ® EcoMade fiber – Made from 100% textile waste or recycled PET, its moisture-wicking, quick-drying performance benefits are demonstrated with an interactive display.

– Made from 100% textile waste or recycled PET, its moisture-wicking, quick-drying performance benefits are demonstrated with an interactive display. THERMOLITE® EcoMade fiber – Uses 100% recycled materials to add lightweight warmth to a range of performance apparel.

The four partners in the open pavilion showcase LYCRA® fiber across the value chain—from yarn to finished garments:

Lianxingfa is expanding the range of applications for LYCRA ® ADAPTIV fiber, while Shining showcases its performance differentiation; both offer visitors an immersive experience.

ADAPTIV fiber, while Shining showcases its performance differentiation; both offer visitors an immersive experience. Trend Textile presents sustainable knits made with LYCRA ® FiT400 ™ fiber.

Narik highlights seamless garments powered by LYCRA® fiber.

Guest speakers from denim partners will join representatives of The LYCRA Company in two presentations on September 3, highlighting our collaboration and ALL IN approach:

LYCRA ® VintageFX denim technology with Advance Denim and Texhong

COOLMAX® fiber with SEAZON Denim

For more details on The LYCRA Company’s presence and activities at Intertextile Shanghai, visit its official event page: https://www.lycra.com/en/business/events/intertextile-shanghai

Posted: September 2, 2025

Source: The LYCRA Company