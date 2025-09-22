Reliance Industries Raises The Bar With R|Elan™ GreenGold: Verified, Traceable, And Truly Sustainable

MUMBAI — September 22, 2025 — For years, the textile industry has wrestled with unverified claims of “recycled polyester” made from PET bottles, raising concerns of greenwashing and eroding consumer trust.

Now, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has introduced R|Elan™ GreenGold, a fabric that sets a global precedent for verified sustainability.

Made from 100% post-consumer PET bottles, R|Elan™ GreenGold brings together responsible sourcing, traceable systems, and chemistry-backed proof to ensure authenticity at every stage.

The initiative not only strengthens confidence in recycled textiles but also fosters a broader ecosystem of sustainability, fashion innovation, and circular design.

What Makes R|Elan™ GreenGold Stand Out?

Closed-Loop, Responsible Sourcing

Unlike conventional recycled polyester, R|Elan™ GreenGold is backed by a brand-controlled ecosystem that ensures every bottle collected, flaked, and spun into fibre is accounted for. With reverse vending machines, trusted on-ground channels, and stringent vendor compliance on labour and environmental standards, Reliance has built end-to-end transparency from waste collection to final fabric.

Scientific Proof Through IPA Testing

One of the biggest gaps in sustainable textiles is proof of authenticity. R|Elan™ GreenGold bridges this gap through Isophthalic Acid (IPA) testing—a chemistry-based method that verifies the fibre’s true PET-bottle origin. Independent global-standard tests consistently validate GreenGold at ~1.8% IPA content, offering brands irrefutable proof of recycled authenticity.

Beyond Fabric – A Sustainability Movement

RIL has expanded GreenGold into a platform for circularity and awareness:

Empowering stakeholders – from spinners to global brands – with sustainability-driven practices.

– from spinners to global brands – with sustainability-driven practices. Encouraging entrepreneurs to embed recycling and waste-reduction into business models.

to embed recycling and waste-reduction into business models. Supporting designers with R|Elan™ GreenGold fabrics to make sustainability mainstream in fashion.

with R|Elan™ GreenGold fabrics to make sustainability mainstream in fashion. Circular Design Challenge (CDC) – a flagship platform, now global, nurturing design talent around recyclability and circular fashion.

– a flagship platform, now global, nurturing design talent around recyclability and circular fashion. The Earth Tee – an annual World Environment Day initiative where limited-edition tees, crafted from GreenGold, are retailed through NGOs, with proceeds dedicated to tree plantation.

– an annual World Environment Day initiative where limited-edition tees, crafted from GreenGold, are retailed through NGOs, with proceeds dedicated to tree plantation. The Earth Tee – an annual World Environment Day initiative where limited-edition tees, crafted from GreenGold, are retailed through NGOs, with proceeds dedicated to tree plantation.

A Proven Alternative to Greenwashing

With 100% recycled PET origin, full traceability, and scientific validation, R|Elan™ GreenGold is more than an eco-friendly material—it is a tested, credible alternative to unchecked claims in the textile industry. By combining science, style, and sustainability, Reliance Industries has created a fabric that addresses both environmental responsibility and brand credibility.

Posted: September 22, 2025

Source: Reliance Industries Ltd.