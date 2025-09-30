OrthoLite® Partners With Bureau Veritas To Elevate Quality, Compliance, And Sustainability Standards In Footwear Manufacturing

AMHERST, Mass. — September 30, 2025 — OrthoLite®, a global supplier of footwear comfort solutions, announces a new strategic partnership with Bureau Veritas Hong Kong Ltd., an inspection, certification and auditing services company. This collaboration highlights OrthoLite’s commitment to establishing standardized testing practices across all global operations, ensuring consistency while staying a step ahead of upcoming regulatory requirements in material traceability, safety, and compliance.

Under this partnership, Bureau Veritas will provide OrthoLite with comprehensive services including product testing, inspections, social audits, factory audits, security audits, and environmental audits in production facilities worldwide. These rigorous evaluations ensure OrthoLite’s products and manufacturing processes conform with stringent quality assurance protocols and supplier compliance measures.

Bureau Veritas’ audits will assess various aspects such as environmental management systems, workplace conditions, factory security, and product conformity to industry and legal standards. Through ongoing inspections and testing performed at Bureau Veritas’ accredited facilities and client-designated sites, OrthoLite’s leadership in responsible manufacturing will be further solidified.

“Collaboration with Bureau Veritas supports OrthoLite’s goal of delivering sustainable, high-quality footwear solutions responsibly,” said Richard Bevan, COO of OrthoLite. “This partnership strengthens our ability to uphold transparency and accountability across our supply chain, ensuring superior product performance and ethical manufacturing practices.”

The multi-year agreement includes provisions for confidentiality, ownership of intellectual property, and adherence to stringent audit protocols, reflecting the mutual dedication to professionalism and data integrity. Furthermore, Bureau Veritas will work closely with OrthoLite’s vendors to identify and address any quality or compliance issues proactively.

As consumer demand for sustainable and ethically produced products grows, OrthoLite’s investment in third-party verification demonstrates a strategic approach to maintaining industry leadership and supporting brand partners worldwide.

Posted: September 30, 2025

Source: OrthoLite®