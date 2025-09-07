Footwear and Apparel Group Gets Jump Start on Celebrating 250 Years of America

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 2, 2025 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has joined America250.org, the bipartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the 250th commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, as a Supporting Partner to amplify and celebrate America’s heritage

Today, AAFA represents more than 1,100 world famous name brands. The industry represents more than 3.6 million U.S. workers and a contribution of more than $523 billion in annual U.S. retail sales. AAFA promotes trusted trade partnerships; inspires sustainable, traceable, and responsible supply chains; drives accountability, authenticity and innovation. AAFA also supports diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity so that every day we wear values along with our clothes while improving lives and livelihoods in the U.S. and around the world.

“AAFA is proud that our members design, make, and distribute safe, authentic, responsibly made, ethically-sourced, and affordable products U.S. consumers have cherished for generations. We look forward to telling this story, as well as the innumerable contributions that our industry and the people who have built it have made to our nation over more than two centuries,” explains AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar. “Leveraging global value chains, partnering with communities around the world, and catalyzing domestic craftsmanship, U.S. fashion companies serve as American cultural ambassadors, showcasing American design, innovation, ingenuity, and values in a tangible way that dresses the world.”

“America’s story is stitched into the fabric of our culture and economy,” said Jennifer Condon, Executive Vice President at America250. “We’re proud to partner with AAFA to celebrate its legacy and highlight the creativity and innovation that continue to define our nation as we near the 250th anniversary.”

The America250 collaboration will feature year-round programs that highlight the contributions of U.S.-based apparel, footwear, accessories, and travel goods companies throughout the history of the U.S. The partnership officially launched this afternoon with AAFA signing its MOU and celebrating with leadership at its Washington, D.C. headquarters at the ‘Corner of Fashion and Policy’ in Penn Quarter.

The American Apparel & Footwear Association this year celebrates 25 years since it was formed in August 2000 through the merger of the American Apparel and Manufacturers Association (AAMA), Footwear Industries of America (FIA), and The Fashion Association. The association’s roots go back much further, as several of these merger partners can trace their heritage back to the mid-1800s. United under the AAFA umbrella, these once disparate groups now share a collective voice for education, advocacy, research, and networking opportunities to ensure this industry and its workers can compete in the global economy.

AAFA will continue to recognize the industry’s legacy and will bring a spotlight to it at the 50th anniversary of its American Image Awards this April 21, 2026, in build-up to the official July 4, 2026, Semiquincentennial. Each spring, the American Image Awards gala honors excellence, achievement, stewardship, collaboration, celebrating true visionaries and inspired leaders across EVERY corner of the industry – from design and manufacturing to retail and e-commerce. The gala has become a spectacular celebration of our industry’s finest leaders, companies, and vision, bringing together a unique cross-section of influencers to celebrate creativity while drawing attention to public policy impacts on fashion and design.

Posted: September 7, 2025

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)