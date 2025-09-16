European Textile And Clothing Federations Mobilize Against Ultra-Fast Fashion

VILLEPINTE, France — September 16, 2025 — On the occasion of the Première Vision trade fair in Villepinte, the leading European textile and clothing federations issued a solemn call for urgent action against the rapid rise of ultra fast fashion.

This model, driven by major non-European e-commerce platforms, already accounted for 4.5 billion imported parcels in the European Union in 2024—representing 5% of clothing sales (20% online)—and continues to grow at a staggering pace.

The signatories warn of the severe consequences of this phenomenon:

Explosion of textile waste due to the overproduction of items with a very short lifespan.

Unbearable pressure on European SMEs, committed to strict social and environmental standards.

A direct threat to local retailers, accelerating the decline of city centers.

Practices in breach of European rules, such as VAT fraud, counterfeiting, and unfair competition.

Key demands

The federations call on the European institutions and Member States to act without delay to:

Enforce the reform of the European Customs Code adopted on 27 June 2025.

Strengthen controls and sanctions through the DSA and DMA.

Require e-commerce platforms to appoint legally authorized representatives, so they can be held accountable.

Introduce taxation on small parcels and abolish the customs duty exemption below €150.

Ensure VAT collection on these massive flows.

Engage in dialogue with the Chinese authorities to regulate the practices of their platforms.

European consumers are also invited to choose durable products and support companies investing in quality and innovation.

An unprecedented and united European mobilization

The joint declaration was co-signed by:

Euratex – The European Apparel and Textile Confederation,

UFIMH – Union française des Industries de la mode et de l’Habillement,

UIT – Union des Industries Textiles, Confindustria

Moda – Federazione Tessile e Moda (Italy),

Fedustria (Belgium), Atok (Czech Republic),

DM&T – Danish Fashion & Textile (Denmark),

Finnish Textile & Fashion (Finland),

Textil+Mode (Germany),

SEPEE – Hellenic Fashion Industry Association (Greece),

LATIA – Lituanian Apparel & Textile Industry Association (Lithuania),

Modint (The Netherlands),

ATP – Associação Textil e Vestuario de Portugal (Portugal),

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (Serbia),

Consejo Intertextil Espanol (Spain),

Swiss Textiles (Swiss),

WKO – Fachverband der Textil-, Bekleidungs-,

Schuh- und Lederindustrie (Austria),

Anivec Apiv (Portugal),

TEKO – Sveriges Textil- & Modeföretag (Sweden),

Creamoda – Belgian Fashion (Belgium),

Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp (european alliance of flax and hemp),

PIOT – Federation of Apparel & Textiles Industry Employers (Poland).

A call to action

“Ultra fast fashion cannot become the norm. The European Union has both the means and the duty to act immediately to protect its businesses, its workers, and the environment.” – Declaration of the European textile and clothing federations

Press conference and official signing

Venue: Première Vision Trade Fair – Villepinte

Date: September 16, 2025

Source: Euratex – The European Apparel and Textile Confederation