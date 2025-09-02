Avery Dennison Names Mariana Rodriguez New Vice President And General Manager, Materials Group EMENA

OEGSTGEEST, The Netherlands — September 1, 2025 — Avery Dennison Corp. a global materials science and digital identification solutions company, has announced the promotion of Mariana Rodriguez to vice president and general manager for Materials Group EMENA.

In this role, Rodriguez is responsible for implementing growth strategies for Materials Group EMENA, meeting its short and long-term business, financial and operating objectives, and identifying and cultivating new revenue streams.

“Avery Dennison sees huge potential for growth in the EMENA region,” Rodriguez said, “and we are positioned to capitalize on opportunities here because we have the knowledge, experience, equipment and spirit of innovation needed to succeed.

“We continue to push boundaries in labels and packaging — including the solutions we will be showcasing at Labelexpo 2025 in Barcelona that drive circularity, enable traceability and enhance consumer experiences.”

Rodriguez added: “Materials Group EMENA is known for its materials science expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction. I will be leveraging our talented teams’ collective strength to achieve our goals for sustainable growth and profitability, while continuously improving our customer experience and collaborating together to innovate.”

Rodriguez has been with Avery Dennison since 2006, holding leadership roles across multiple Materials Group regions. Her experience spans the Label and Packaging Materials, Graphics Solutions and Performance Tapes businesses, where she has served in supply chain, procurement, marketing and general management. Most recently, she was vice president and general manager of Performance Tapes, Europe, and vice president and general manager of Graphic Solutions, North America.

Source: Avery Dennison