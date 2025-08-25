Venus Williams Debuts Custom LUAR x Woolmark Merino Wool Performance Kit At The 2025 U.S. Open

NEW YORK CITY — August 25, 2025 — Tennis icon Venus Williams made her U.S. Open return in a merino wool performance kit designed by LUAR in partnership with Woolmark. The collaboration brings together high fashion, elite sport, and natural performance innovation to challenge conventional expectations of both tenniswear and wool.

“We will continue our commitment to wool because we see its strengths: tech, versatility and legacy,” said LUAR designer Raul Lopez. “It’s why Venus chose wool for her U.S. Open kit — the fiber’s natural performance qualities make it ideal for athletes, while its elegance translates seamlessly into fashion. Woolmark has been a key partner in our growth, and wool remains a fabric of choice across our collections.”

Designed by LUAR, a Woolmark licensee and finalist in the 2025 International Woolmark Prize, the performance kit showcases Merino wool’s versatility through two distinct looks and functional wool accessories:

Look 1: A striking black knitted Merino wool-rich mesh dress, crafted for on-court performance styled with the LUAR Unbutton Track Jacket.

Accessories: A water-resistant messenger bag crafted from 100-percent Optim™ wool, combining utility with elevated design plus a wool hat and scrunchie to complete the look.

Look 2: A beige merino wool-rich two-piece knit skirt and top, designed for off-court comfort and press appearances.

This partnership highlights Merino wool’s place at the intersection of performance, sustainability and cultural expression. It also marks a continued commitment from LUAR to use Merino wool as a cornerstone of the brand’s design ethos.

Each piece has been developed in collaboration with Woolmark-certified supply chain partners, ensuring the highest standards in fibre innovation and garment construction.

“Merino wool is a natural high performer, making it ideal for the demands of modern tennis,” said Woolmark managing Director John Roberts. “Seeing Venus Williams bring this outfit to life on the court proves what we’ve always known: Merino wool doesn’t just belong in performance wear – it excels in it. This collaboration with LUAR shows what happens when innovation, elegance and athleticism come together.”

By bringing natural fibre innovation to one of the world’s most-watched sporting stages, the LUAR x Woolmark x Venus Williams collaboration redefines what performance-wear can look and feel like.

Posted: August 25, 2025

Source: Woolmark