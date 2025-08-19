UNIFI® Launches A.M.Y.® Peppermint Built-in Odor Control And Expands Circular Offerings Of REPREVE Takeback™ And ThermaLoop™ Insulation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — August 19, 2025 — Unifi, Inc., the makers of REPREVE® and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today launches A.M.Y .® Peppermint, a naturally deodorizing yarn engineered for long-lasting freshness. The latest innovation within UNIFI®’s technology platform delivers built-in odor control using sustainably sourced peppermint oil, offering a botanical alternative to traditional antimicrobial treatments. UNIFI also announces the global introduction of REPREVE Takeback™ and ThermaLoop™ insulation, both made entirely from textile waste.

A.M.Y . Peppermint provides freshness throughout the life of the product. Designed for versatility, it is ideal for applications across apparel, footwear, home textiles, and transportation. The yarn is available globally in both virgin and REPREVE® recycled polyester.

Key Features of A.M.Y. Peppermint:

Durable odor control sustained through 50 home launderings

Powered by mint-derived botanicals, including peppermint oil

Available globally in virgin and REPREVE® polyester yarns, with REPREVE® options fully traceable via FiberPrint® technology and certified by U-TRUST®, GRS, and SCS for recycled content

“This launch reinforces our commitment to sustainable innovation,” said Eddie Ingle, CEO of UNIFI. “A.M.Y . Peppermint gives brands a powerful tool to deliver freshness and performance through the power of nature.”

A.M.Y . Peppermint joins UNIFI’s growing anti-odor portfolio, including yarns infused with silver and zinc oxide technologies. Together, the A.M.Y . platform offers brands versatile freshness solutions to meet evolving consumer expectations for comfort and sustainability. A.M.Y . can also be combined with other performance technologies. UNIFI announces the global introduction of REPREVE Takeback™ and ThermaLoop™ insulation, both now made entirely from textile waste excluding colorants, additives, and low-melt polymers. This expansion strengthens UNIFI’s circular product portfolio and supports its goal to recycle the equivalent of 1.5 billion T-shirts’ worth of textile waste by FY2030. REPREVE Takeback circular polyester now includes white-dyeable high-performance filament, staple fiber, and solution-dyed colors. ThermaLoop insulation, previously 50% recycled, is now available in down-like fiber and fiberball, and padding to deliver performance and thermal efficiency.

UNIFI will showcase A.M.Y . Peppermint, circular REPREVE Takeback and ThermaLoop insulation, both now available made from 100% textile waste, offerings at the Northwest Materials Show (Booth #914) in Portland, Oregon, August 27-28 and Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics (Booth #H4. 1-E72 ) in Shanghai, China, September 2-4.

Posted: August 19, 2025

Source: Unifi, Inc.