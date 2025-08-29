Hyosung TNC Presents Functional And Sustainable Stretch Solutions At Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Show

SEOUL, South Korea — August 27, 2025 — Hyosung TNC, the largest manufacturer of spandex by market share, returns to Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Show (Sept. 2–4) to spotlight its latest CREORA® and regen™ Spandex innovations and trend-forward textile offerings for the entire value chain.

With 4,000 exhibitors from 25 countries, Intertextile Shanghai is considered the largest and one of the most significant exhibitions in the textile industry – serving as a key platform for global brands and buyers to explore new trends and functional materials.

“At this year’s show, we are looking forward to having a presence with two booths,” said Scott Park, Hyosung TNC Marketing Director, China. “The first, located at Hall 4.1H, we will exhibit alongside 20 of our Chinese mill partners focusing on our differentiated spandex solutions. We will also have a smaller exhibit in the Underwear Zone at Hall 5:1 located within the Economy Hub.”

At its major stand in Hall 4.1H, Hyosung will present the following stretch innovations:

CREORA® Fresh Spandex features odor-neutralizing functionality with high elasticity. Using a chemical neutralization method, CREORA® Fresh can efficiently and permanently neutralize odor components like ammonia, acetic acid, and isovaleric acid, maintaining freshness and comfort.

features odor-neutralizing functionality with high elasticity. Using a chemical neutralization method, CREORA® Fresh can efficiently and permanently neutralize odor components like ammonia, acetic acid, and isovaleric acid, maintaining freshness and comfort. CREORA® Highclo Spandex offers greater durability than conventional elastane commonly used in swimwear. Its superior compression preserves the garment’s shape and fit, even in high heat, prolonging the life of swimwear for every adventure in the water.

offers greater durability than conventional elastane commonly used in swimwear. Its superior compression preserves the garment’s shape and fit, even in high heat, prolonging the life of swimwear for every adventure in the water. CREORA® Power Fit Spandex provides high power and excellent heat resistance engineered to maintain fabric’s high stretch and recovery even setting at high temperature or re-dyeing. It delivers outstanding deeper color and excellent fastness even after washing, when dyed with disperse dye stuff.

provides high power and excellent heat resistance engineered to maintain fabric’s high stretch and recovery even setting at high temperature or re-dyeing. It delivers outstanding deeper color and excellent fastness even after washing, when dyed with disperse dye stuff. CREORA® EasyFlex Spandex provides a luxurious soft feel, maintains a long-lasting comfortable fit, and allows for size inclusivity where one size can fit various body types. It also offers higher elongation with lower power and better retention rate for extra comfort.

provides a luxurious soft feel, maintains a long-lasting comfortable fit, and allows for size inclusivity where one size can fit various body types. It also offers higher elongation with lower power and better retention rate for extra comfort. regen™ Spandex is RCS-certified, 100% recycled spandex made from the reclaimed waste that occurs from Hyosung’s manufacturing process.

is RCS-certified, 100% recycled spandex made from the reclaimed waste that occurs from Hyosung’s manufacturing process. regen™ Bio Spandex is made with renewable resources instead of petroleum-based materials, reducing carbon footprint and dependence on non-renewable resources. The regen™ BIO Spandex offering includes three yarn offerings yarns made with varying amounts of content made from renewable resources: regen™ BIO, regen™ BIO+, and regen™ BIO Max.

These innovations will be showcased in harmony with garments and fabrics developed in collaboration with Hyosung TNC’s Fashion Design Center (FDC), aligned with the latest trend directions.

The company’s exhibit at Hall 5.1H will mark its first participation in the Underwear Zone. Hyosung TNC will showcase solutions tailored for innerwear and strengthen ties with underwear and intimate apparel brands by expanding its reach to a broader network of global and domestic customers.”

Posted: August 29, 2025

Source: Hyosung TNC