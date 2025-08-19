BELLA+CANVAS Issues First-Ever Impact Report, Establishes Baseline For Sustainability In Wholesale Apparel Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, CA — August 19, 2025 — BELLA+CANVAS, a supplier of ethically made premium blank apparel, has released its inaugural Impact Report, outlining 2024 performance metrics and goals across its three sustainability pillars: People, Planet, and Product.

Key 2024 results:

FLA Accreditation and WRAP Certification across U.S. and contracted sewing facilities

First greenhouse gas inventory and first product lifecycle assessment

Renewable energy investments: 1.1 MWh rooftop solar in Maryland, 1 MWh in Nicaragua

EcoMax Tee: 100% recycled materials, GRS Certified

$500K+ in donations, 5,900volunteer hours, 43,000 t-shirt donations

The company’s governance structure, led by its Global Sustainability Executive Committee, ensures integration of sustainability into operations, with their reporting aligned with industry best practice frameworks

“Transparency, innovation, and collaboration will define the apparel leaders of tomorrow,” said Norm Hullinger, President of BELLA+CANVAS. “This report is our commitment to leading that change.”

Posted: August 19, 2025

Source: BELLA+CANVAS