DECATHLON Taps RHEON LABS As Global Innovation Partner To Power Next-Gen Sports Apparel 

VILLENEUVE D’ASCQ, France — June 26, 2025 — DECATHLON, a sporting goods retailer, announces a global partnership with British materials technology company RHEON LABS to make advanced material science part of everyday sport.

The collaboration gives DECATHLON access to RHEON’s full technology platform — including current and future innovations in strain-rate sensitive materials — enabling the development of apparel that enhances control, comfort and performance during physical activity.

The partnership brings together RHEON’s material innovation with DECATHLON’s experience designing for athletes.

The result: performance-driven apparel built to meet the needs of athletes, wherever and however they move, and make it accessible to all.

Built to move. Designed to adapt.

RHEON™ is a patented polymer that remains soft and flexible during everyday movement but stiffens dynamically in response to movement or impact. The result is support that adapts to the body’s needs in real time — improving comfort, control, and performance without sacrificing freedom of movement.

Stephen Bates, CEO at RHEON LABS, said, “DECATHLON’s belief that innovation should serve everyone aligns perfectly with our own. RHEON started in elite sport — now, this partnership will unlock that same level of performance for millions more.”

The first launch from the partnership will be a KIPRUN running tight, arriving in AW25 and designed to focus energy and reduce muscle movement.

Additional developments are underway across other categories, including the Decathlon fitness sports specialist Domyos, with first technologies set to arrive in 2026.

Aurelien CORBIER, Textile Innovation leader at DECATHLON, said: “Innovation truly matters when it empowers everyone. By partnering with RHEON LABS, we’re taking materials designed for athletes and making them accessible to all. This aligns perfectly with our focus on providing excellent products for everyone, leading to better comfort, control, and performance.”

Collaboration at the heart of innovation

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to collective innovation, fueled by the diverse perspectives within both companies, across design, development and engineering teams, and a common spirit of curiosity and bold thinking.

DECATHLON and RHEON LABS are co-building a future where sport is more inclusive, more inspiring, and more essential than ever. A future where what we create today still matters 50 years from now.

Posted: June 30, 2025

Source: DECATHLON