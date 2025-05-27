Soho Apparel Group Rallies Behind Trump’s Made-In-America Agenda, Unveils Aggressive U.S. Manufacturing Expansion

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — May 23, 2025 — Soho Apparel Group, a leading private-label apparel company and trusted supplier to major U.S. retailers including Nordstrom, Tillys, Marshalls, Ross, Burlington, TJ Maxx, and Dillard’s proudly announces its alignment with President Donald J. Trump’s agenda to revitalize American manufacturing. Since its founding in 2002, Soho has grown into a cornerstone of the apparel industry, operating from a 300,000-square-foot facility in the City of Industry, Calif.

In a strategic move to bolster domestic production and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains, Soho Apparel Group is launching an ambitious expansion plan to increase its U.S.-based manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics operations by 300 percent by 2026. This initiative will create significant job opportunities for American workers and strengthen the nation’s industrial foundation.

James Chen, founder of Soho Apparel Group, expressed his enthusiasm: “California was once a powerhouse of American manufacturing, and with President Trump’s leadership, we see a clear path to restoring that legacy. We are proud to support the President’s vision by bringing production back to the U.S., creating jobs, and contributing to the revival of the American Dream.”

Limited Time Edition Trump Swag

To celebrate this commitment, Soho Apparel Group will launch a limited-edition line of Trump-inspired merchandise, including patriotic socks and fanny packs. All proceeds will go toward supporting the Trump Presidential Library, with more details to follow on our website.

Posted: May 27, 2025

Source: Soho Apparel Group