Registration Opens For 2025 SPESA Executive Conference In Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. — May 19, 2025 — Raleigh, NC – The Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) is excited to announce registration is open for the 2025 SPESA Executive Conference. This year’s event will take place August 27-29 at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile.

“Every year that we host this event is a bit better than the last as we build on what our team learns as event planners and the feedback we receive from our attendees on the topics and opportunities that are most important to them,” explained SPESA President Michael McDonald. “But every year is also a little bit of an experiment as we move to a new region, new market, and new audience pool, which keeps it exciting. Even for our returning attendees, there is always something new to learn and someone new to meet at every SPESA event.” Previous iterations in recent years took place in Montréal, San Juan, Boston, and New Orleans.

Below are a few of the key reasons why Chicago is an ideal host city for SPESA’s next Executive Conference:

A Historic Hub for Manufacturing: Chicago has long been a powerhouse of American manufacturing, with a legacy of skilled labor, industrial innovation, and a deep-rooted supply chain infrastructure that continues to support sewn product and textile production.

Reemerging Fashion Capital: Chicago’s fashion ecosystem is gaining momentum, fueled by a new wave of independent designers, small-batch manufacturers, and sustainable fashion entrepreneurs — making it an exciting center for industry transformation and innovation.

Central Gateway for North American Trade: Chicago’s strategic central location offers direct access to major markets across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico — making it a convenient, connected, and collaborative meeting ground for soft goods professionals.

Cross-Sector Innovation: Chicago’s fashion and sewn product sectors intersect with booming industries such as tech, logistics, and sustainability — creating rich opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaboration and innovation.

Cultural & Design Capital: With a globally recognized arts and design scene, Chicago offers an inspiring backdrop for conversations on creativity, craftsmanship, and the future of fashion manufacturing.

Somewhat coincidentally, Chicago is also the home of SPESA’s newest team member: Ambar Campos. Campos has deep ties in the city’s fashion industry, serving on the board of the Chicago-based Apparel Industry Board, Inc. (AIBI), and supporting Chicago Fashion Week, which is returning in 2025 after its successful debut last year.

“We have been fortunate to have fantastic local industry partners in our event host cities over the years, but having actual ‘boots on the ground’ in Chicago will be an incredible advantage to SPESA as we bring in local industry and perspectives to help attendees learn more about the production, market, and trade issues specific to the region,” adds McDonald. “It will be a busy summer for us as we build the best possible event we can for our members, their customers, and the sewn products industry. We look forward to seeing everyone in Chicago!”

The annual SPESA Executive Conference is a key education and networking event for SPESA anyone interested in learning more about the current issues, trends, and policies impacting the global sewn products industry. The two-day conference features a combination of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and industry case studies to provide an opportunity for attendees to both learn and engage. Previous topics include: workforce development; trade and tariffs; revolutionary sustainability; supply chain disruption; how to invest in reshoring and Made in U.S.A. manufacturing; advancements in textile technology; and robotics and automated technology. The conference also effectively balances educational sessions with networking activities providing an opportunity to help attendees build their networks and strengthen industry connections.

Posted May 29, 2025