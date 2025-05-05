Páramo Adds Popular Halkon Jacket To US Product Line

SEATTLE, WA — May 5, 2025 — After launching late last year in the US, British rain gear manufacturer Páramo is adding its popular Halkon jacket to its US collection. Praised by wildlife photographers and birding enthusiasts, the Halkon provides waterproof protection with rustle-free fabrics, along with multiple, easy-to-access storage pockets. Superior breathability, sustainability and responsible manufacturing come standard with Halkon and each Páramo jacket.

Men’s and Women’s Halkon Jacket

Rustle-free Nikwax Analogy fabric provides waterproof protection without the noise from traditional membranes.

Fully adjustable hood with wired peak provides excellent field of vision and fit, and rolls away into a warm, fleece-lined collar.

Upper arm vents ensure quick, easy temperature control.

Adjustable cuffs with hook and loop closures can be firmly secured or easily pushed or rolled up for extra cooling.

Reinforced shoulder and center back construction provides increased comfort when load-carrying.

Waist and hem drawcords offer additional temperature control and fit adjustment.

Two external secure chest pockets are big enough for field guides and OS maps.

Large and secure internal mesh breast pocket.

Two large bellows pockets with secure fold-over snap closures provide dry storage for larger items like lenses or binoculars.

Two zipped and fleece-lined hand warming pockets are located behind bellows pockets.

Two lower inner mesh drop pockets provide further storage.

For those who need to stay warm and dry outdoors in stop and go activities, efficient moisture management is critical to prevent chilling. Using Nikwax Analogy’s PFAS-free breathable fabrics and strategic venting, Halkon is more than just breathable, it moves liquid water and water vapor away from the body while reducing the need to change layers.

All Páramo apparel is PFAS-free, easily repaired with needle and thread, and fully recyclable at the end of its life. Made in a Fair Trade Certified facility that helps women in desperate situations by providing training and employment, customers can feel good knowing their investment supports fair trade and working conditions.

Posted: May 5, 2025

Source: Páramo