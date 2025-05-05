Darn Tough Vermont Appoints Emily Corley As Vice President Of Marketing

NORTHFIELD, VT— May 1, 2025 — In an exciting move to enhance its marketing efforts and align with future growth goals, Darn Tough Vermont® has appointed its first-ever Vice President of Marketing, Emily Corley. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, as Darn Tough continues to prioritize and grow the brand’s marketing initiatives.

Emily has been with Darn Tough for over six years and before becoming Vice President, Emily held a position as the brand’s Senior Director of Marketing where she led comprehensive marketing strategies to drive the alignment with the brand’s overall business goals.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, creating the VP of Marketing position reflects a strategic decision to strengthen the leadership team and drive more innovative marketing strategies,” said Ric Cabot, President and CEO of Darn Tough Vermont. “Darn Tough is at a pivotal moment and having Emily spearhead our teams marketing initiatives will help us elevate our brand, enhance customer engagement, and position us for future success.”

Emily holds her bachelor’s degree in business management from Cazenovia College in New York and holds a master’s degree in business management from Regis University. In Emily’s free time she loves to be outside, whether that be hiking, snowboarding, or riding horses at her local stable.

Posted: May 5, 2025

Source: Darn Tough Vermont