Run & Relax Chooses Q-NOVA® By Fulgar For The New Sustainable Activewear Collection Ss25

MILAN — April 8, 2025 — In recent years, Northern European countries have become a global benchmark for sustainable fashion, combining innovation, ethics, and cutting-edge design. Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland have placed sustainability at the heart of their industrial strategies, establishing themselves as industry leaders through advanced government policies, investments in eco-friendly materials, and a strong commitment to the circular economy. Brands are redefining the concept of sustainable fashion by prioritizing recycled or bio-based fibers, low-impact production processes, and business models centered on rental and second-hand fashion. Transparency and traceability of raw materials are essential, along with the pursuit of innovative alternatives, from biodegradable fabrics to natural dyes.

Driving this revolution is also a conscious consumer base that values durable, ethically made garments. The Nordic market does not just embrace sustainable fashion—it turns it into a true culture, influencing international trends and proving that design and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

This philosophy extends to the world of activewear, where performance increasingly meets sustainability. A prime example is Run & Relax, a Norwegian brand founded in 2011 specializing in women’s yoga and workout apparel. For SS25, the brand embodies this vision with a new eco-friendly collection, created in collaboration with Fulgar, an Italian company renowned for its high-performance yarns that merge innovation with environmental responsibility.

For select pieces in its SS25 collection, the brand has chosen Q-NOVA® by Fulgar, a sustainable polyamide 6.6 fiber made from regenerated raw materials. Thanks to a low-impact mechanical process, this yarn significantly reduces the ecological footprint of textile production without compromising performance or comfort. The garments are lightweight, soft, and highly breathable.

Founded with the goal of inspiring modern women to balance work, family, and personal life through a healthy lifestyle, Run & Relax creates pieces that combine functionality, minimalist design, and premium materials. The launch of the new capsule collection featuring Q-NOVA® marks another step forward in the brand’s commitment to a more responsible and sustainable fashion industry.

Posted: April 11, 2025

Source: Fulgar