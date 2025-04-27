JAAF Welcomes Government Efforts In U.S. Trade Dialogue, Seeks Parity Of Tariff For Apparel Exports

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — April 25, 2025 — The Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) welcomes the Government of Sri Lanka’s proactive engagement with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in Washington D.C., and extends its appreciation to His Excellency President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the delegation for prioritizing discussions that advance equitable and mutually beneficial trade relations between Sri Lanka and the United States.

The U.S. continues to be a vital and long-standing trading partner for Sri Lanka’s apparel industry. As an industry that supports 350,000 employees directly, and a further 700,000 livelihoods across the country, we are encouraged by the Government’s commitment to address key trade barriers and seek solutions that safeguard market access and competitiveness for Sri Lankan exports.

We trust that any future tariff arrangements agreed upon will reflect parity with those offered to other apparel-producing nations, ensuring a level playing field for Sri Lankan exporters. In this context, we respectfully urge both governments to consider the long-term sustenance of Sri Lanka’s apparel industry—an industry that remains a key pillar of the national economy and a global leader in ethical manufacturing.

As discussions progress towards a potential bilateral trade agreement, we take this opportunity to reiterate that Sri Lanka’s apparel sector operates with full traceability, transparency and sustainability, in line with internationally accepted ethical standards and that this should be recognized in setting a special concessionary tariff. We remain confident that Sri Lanka’s value proposition as a responsible sourcing destination is both credible and competitive.

We look forward to continued dialogue between the two governments and express our full support for a future-oriented agreement that will enhance trade, attract investment, and contribute to shared prosperity.

Posted: April 27, 2025

Source: The Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF)