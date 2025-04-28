Gartex Texprocess India — Mumbai Set To Spotlight Global Innovations And Rise In Advanced Manufacturing

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA— April 28, 2025 — As the Indian textile and apparel sector embraces digitisation, sustainability, smarter production and responsible manufacturing, Gartex Texprocess India emerges as a critical node in this narrative bringing together the textile and garment machinery manufacturers, denim mill owners, digital textile printing technology solution providers, as well as manufacturers of apparel fabrics, textile and textile processing machinery and more, who are set to unfold innovations. With 125+ participating companies, representing 300+ brands and growing participation from international countries, this edition will offer a panoramic view of the sectors next chapter.

India’s textile industry often referred to as the lifeblood of nations manufacturing economy, is on the cusp of a technology-led transformation. Leading this evolution is Gartex Texprocess India – Mumbai organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. The expo is a definitive sourcing and innovation platform growing with global participation and solutions for the future.

What sets this edition apart is its focused attention on technology integration, automation and responsible manufacturing – themes that are redefining how India produces, sources and innovates on the global textile map through its product showcase as well as curated knowledge sessions.

A global showcase:

Making headlines this year is the strong international participation especially from China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore and a dedicated pavilion for Taiwan, along with the leading Indian companies on board. Displaying a wide range of products for the garment and textile manufacturing industry. A few international names include: EPSON, Kornit and MACPI International among others. Some will participate directly and some through their partners and distributors. This global representation is matched with a stellar Indian line-up featuring names such as Balaji Sewing Machines, DCC, EH Turel, Mexum, Pantone and Sky Enterprises amongst others.

Denim Takes Centre Stage:

With the backing of Denim Manufacturers Association, the Denim Show at Gartex Texprocess India is expected to bring together all the major denim manufacturers and mill owners from India under one roof. As Indian denim exports steadily rise and demand for eco-conscious denim production grows, the show provides a much-needed window into how this resilient segment is re-inventing itself with sustainability and style at its core.

Trims & Accessories:

Beyond denim, this edition places a sharp focus on innovative fabric solutions, trims, digital screen printing and accessories – with dedicated zones for the Fabrics and Trims shows and Screen-Print India – Textile.

With 25+ new entrants and expanding categories, the Mumbai edition will be a hotspot for denim designers, boutique owners, apparel brands and labels, garment manufacturers, dyeing and finishing companies, distributors and agents of textile and garment machinery and accessories, merchandisers and sourcing heads scouting for the latest in material and design and more.

Ms Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd shared: “India’s textile and garment industry is becoming more global, more digital and more conscious. Gartex Texprocess India is not just a trade fair, it’s a catalyst for transformation. We are proud to bring a globally-relevant showcase to Mumbai – one that mirrors the growing strength of Made In India on the world stage.”

Expressing his views, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, shared: “India’s textile industry is no longer just competing – it’s creating. From cleaner denim lines to intelligent automation on the shop floor a quiet revolution is underway. Gartex Texprocess India – Mumbai serves as the stage for this transformation, showcasing the very innovations that are reshaping the future of manufacturing. As the industry evolves towards smarter more sustainable solutions the show evolves with it – reflecting not only the demands of today but anticipating the needs of tomorrow.”

As India marches towards becoming a global textile powerhouse, Gartex Texprocess India – Mumbai 2025 will serve as the ultimate confluence of technology, talent and trade, weaving together a stronger future for the Indian textile industry.

Gartex Texprocess India is a leading exhibition in the textile manufacturing technology with collocated show: The Denim Show’ and dedicated featured zones of ‘Fabrics and Trims Show’ and ‘Screen Print India – Textile’ making this a one-stop destination for the textile manufacturing.

The expo is jointly organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fair India Pvt Ltd. Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai and is scheduled from 22 – 24 May 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Posted: April 28, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd