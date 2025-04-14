AAPN Leads 12 Brands On 2025 Carolina Mill Tour Amid Sourcing Shifts & Mounting Tariff Concerns

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — April 14, 2025 — The Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN) successfully concluded its 2025 Carolina Mill Tour last week, taking executives from 12 leading apparel brands, like Academy Sports + Outdoors, Carter’s, Dillard’s, Fanatics, Fechheimer, ILNA, Momentec, Tegra and Under Armour as well as newcomers Johnny Was, Luccini and Truewerk on an immersive journey through textile and trim production facilities across North and South Carolina.

The multi-day tour offered a behind-the-scenes look at U.S.-based manufacturing operations, showcasing the innovation, sustainability, and responsiveness of the domestic supply chain. Participating brands explored every step of fabric production, from yarn spinning and knitting to dyeing and finishing, gaining invaluable insight into the capabilities and capacity of mills operating in the region.

As new tariffs and shifting trade policies spark fresh uncertainty for apparel importers, many brands are urgently reevaluating their sourcing strategies. For an increasing number of companies, that means taking a serious look at what’s available closer to home. The Carolina Mill Tour is part of AAPN’s broader effort to help brands reconnect with supply chain partners across the Western Hemisphere—starting with the U.S., but stretching from Canada to Colombia.

“We believe Closer is Better. Our goal with the Carolina Mill Tour is to bring sourcing decision-makers face-to-face with the people, processes, and technology driving American textile production,” said Lynsey C. Jones, Executive Director of AAPN. “In the wake of the Trump-era tariffs and current policy shifts, brands are rethinking their global footprint. This tour gives them a front-row seat to the capabilities that already exist in our own backyard.”

The tour included visits with some of the most respected mills in the country, like A&E, America Knits, Contempora Fabrics, Color Solutions International, Hamrick Mills, Parkdale Mills and Unifi providing brands with firsthand exposure to the speed, flexibility, and quality that regional sourcing offers; along with an educational components. As nearshoring and reshoring gain renewed momentum, the Carolina Mill Tour has become a cornerstone of AAPN’s efforts to strengthen connections between brands and domestic suppliers. This was our 7th tour since 2018!

Missed the mill tour, but still want to connect with Western Hemisphere suppliers or brands looking for new sourcing partners? For more information about our pro:Americas Annual Conference from May 12 – 14 at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Ft Lauderdale, FL visit: https://www.aapnetwork.net/2025-pro-americas-conference and register today!

Posted: April 14, 2025

Source: The Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN)