Sheep Inc. Secures £5 Million Series A investment To Transform The Fashion Industry

LONDON — March 12, 2025 — Sheep Inc., the fashion brand co-founded by Edzard van der Wyck and Michael Wessely renowned for its industry-first carbon-negative supply chain and premium Merino wool garments, has successfully completed its £5 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by Inside Out LLC. Created by environmental advocate, visionary entrepreneur, Founder and CEO Suzy Amis Cameron, Inside Out is an impact investment holding company. Amis Cameron is joined at Inside Out alongside seasoned entrepreneur Erik Stangvik, and former Deloitte Partner Blair Knippel.

This investment fuels Sheep Inc.’s mission to radically redefine the fashion industry, proving that unparalleled quality and unprecedented impact can — and should — coexist. At the heart of this transformation is Sheep Inc.’s naturally carbon-negative supply chain and proprietary Connected Dot technology, which allows customers to trace every garment’s journey — from regenerative farms to the final stitch — offering an unmatched level of transparency in fashion.

Crafted with precision, built to endure. Sheep Inc. fuses cutting-edge technology with the world’s finest Merino wool, sourced exclusively from regenerative farms. Every piece is meticulously designed to deliver quality and durability without compromise. This is knitwear engineered to set new benchmarks in luxury, impact, and craftsmanship.

Inside Out’s Fashion, Textiles and Home vertical — one of six divisions at Inside Out LLC — was developed to drive industry-wide environmental and social impact, bringing deep expertise in business for the environment, and extensive specialist knowledge and innovation in responsible business practices. Their additional investments across Science Research Technology, Food, Education, Media and Wellness, further cement their commitment to deliver revolutionary solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges.

As a flagship investment within Inside Out’s Fashion, Textiles, and home vertical, Sheep Inc. has the potential to scale its regenerative supply chain expertise and Connected Dot technology across Inside Out’s broader portfolio, accelerating change beyond its own brand.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Inside Out,” said Co-Founders Van der Wyck and Wessely. “Suzy, Erik, and Blair share our vision for redefining the fashion industry — environmentally, socially, and technologically. This partnership not only fuels our growth but accelerates our ability to set new industry standards. We are inspired by the vision Inside Out is creating and look forward to what we will build together.”

“Sheep Inc. stands at the forefront of responsible fashion,” Cameron said. “With its pioneering carbon-negative production, regenerative Merino wool, and innovative Connected Dot technology, Sheep Inc. is setting a new benchmark for transparency and quality. We are thrilled to support their expansion, knowing their unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our mission to drive meaningful change across industries.”

Posted March 12, 2025

Source: Sheep Inc.