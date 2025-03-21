Popilush Launches BRXL Activewear: Where Shapewear Meets Sport

NEW YORK — March 20, 2025 — Popilush, the trailblazing brand known for redefining shapewear, proudly announces the launch of their new activewear line, BRXL.

Drawing inspiration from Popilush’s signature built-in shapewear fashion line and modern aesthetic, BRXL offers inclusive activewear designed to flatter and stay in place during even the toughest workouts, empowering women of every shape with every move.

“With BRXL, we’re redefining what activewear can do. It’s not just about performance—it’s about confidence, comfort, and style, all in one. Whether women are pushing their limits at the gym or running errands, BRXL is designed to move with and support them every step of the way,” said Eve DeMartine, CEO at Popilush.

BRXL sportswear expertly blends fashion and function, offering a durable yet comfortable mix of nylon and spandex. Highly desirable activewear features found in BRXL clothing include:

Seamless stitching

Streamlined cuts

Hidden pockets

Extra waist panels

Cooling fabric

Supportive under-chest elastic

Sculpting curved side pocket design

Adjustable features (straps on bras, length on leggings)

All-in-one design

At launch, the BRXL line includes shorts, leggings, bras, tennis dresses and jackets available in a variety of colors, with some pieces coming in up to 10 color options. With prices ranging from $26 to $76, BRXL is an affordable, fun and high quality offering in the competitive activewear space.

With the launch of BRXL, Popilush continues its mission to empower women through innovative, stylish, and functional designs that enhance confidence and support every move. To explore the full collection, visit https://www.popilush.com/.

Posted: March 21, 2025

Source: Popilush