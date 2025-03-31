Beyond Retro Leads Upcycling Projects In Partnership With Wrangler, Urban Outfitters, Coach, And Converse

TORONTO — March 31, 2025 — Bank & Vogue, the parent company of popular vintage and second-hand retailer Beyond Retro, is setting a new standard for circulation in the fashion industry with its groundbreaking upcycling projects. Collaborating with iconic brands such as Wrangler, Coach, and Converse, Bank & Vogue is blending creativity with eco-consciousness to transform pre-loved clothing and accessories into high-quality, fashion-forward pieces.

Through a range of innovative partnerships, Bank & Vogue has spearheaded a series of upcycled collections that reduce waste and promote a circular economy. These collaborations bring together heritage brands and the expertise of Bank & Vogue’s skilled artisans to craft one-of-a-kind items that highlight both brand legacy and sustainability.

As part of Bank & Vogue’s ongoing sustainability mission, these collaborations represent a larger effort to promote responsible consumerism in the fashion industry. By upcycling pre-loved clothing and accessories, Bank & Vogue is not only reducing waste but also offering consumers the chance to own exclusive, environmentally conscious products. The collections are available for purchase online and in select stores, giving customers access to these upcycled treasures while encouraging a shift towards more sustainable fashion choices.

In addition to these brand collaborations, Bank & Vogue continues to expand its efforts in promoting circular fashion through its own initiatives, including Beyond Retro’s in-house upcycling program. The company’s commitment to the environment and sustainable practices is further reflected in its ongoing investment in renewable energy, eco-friendly packaging.

Source: Bank & Vogue – Beyond Retro