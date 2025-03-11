Avantex Appoints Carlos Botero President For Latin America

MIAMI — March 10, 2025 — Avantex, a provider of AI-enabled software solutions for the fashion, apparel, and textile industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Botero as its new president for Latin America.

Botero brings more than two decades of experience in the textile and fashion sectors. He served as the executive president of Inexmoda, Latam’s premier fashion institute, for 14 years, where he was instrumental in expanding the institute’s services and enhancing the global competitiveness of Colombian fashion. Under his leadership, Inexmoda’s revenues grew significantly, and flagship events like Colombiatex and Colombiamoda saw exponential growth in attendance.

Prior to Inexmoda, Botero was the executive director of the Textile and Apparel Chamber at the National Business Association of Colombia (ANDI), advocating for the industry’s interests in international trade agreements. He also held the position of Secretary of Finance for the Government of Risaralda, demonstrating his versatility across both public and private sectors.

In his new role at Avantex, Botero will oversee operations and strategic initiatives across Latin America, aiming to leverage Avantex’s innovative solutions — including Native Cloud ERP, MES, SFC, SPS, HRS, and Trace ID — to address industry challenges such as quality control, scalability, and operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carlos to the Avantex family,” said Roberto Mangual, CEO and co-founder of Avantex. “I’ve known Carlos for over eight years. His extensive experience and proven leadership in the fashion, apparel and textile industries align perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and growth for our clients in the region.”

Botero holds a degree in Business Administration from EAFIT University in Medellín and a Master’s in International Management from Oxford Brookes University. He has been recognized for his strategic vision and participative leadership, making him a valuable addition to the Avantex team.

Avantex was founded by Roberto Mangual and Henry Han with the vision of transforming the fashion, apparel, and textile industries through AI-driven solutions. With this new leadership appointment, Avantex is poised to expand its reach and impact across Latin America.

Posted March 11, 2025

Source: Avantex