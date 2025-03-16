American Textile Company Named AAFA’s 2025 Company Of The Year

DUQUESNE, Pa. — March 12, 2025 — American Textile Company (ATC) has been named the 2025 American Image Awards Company of the Year by the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA). This prestigious award, presented at the American Image Awards Gala on April 29, 2025 in New York City, recognizes exceptional leadership, achievement, and innovation within the fashion, textile, and footwear industries. AAFA’s selection highlights ATC’s century-long journey and commitment to excellence.

American Textile was founded in 1925 by the five Ruttenberg brothers in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. They secured a patent for the first ironing board cover in 1939, which became a mainstay of the Sears Roebuck catalog for decades. From their humble beginnings, ATC today manufactures and sells bedding products to every major retailer in the U.S., and a growing roster of international customers. The company has operations across the U.S., Central America, and Asia employing more than 1,000 associates.

“Being named the AAFA’s 2025 American Image Awards Company of the Year is a tremendous honor for American Textile Company,” said Lance Ruttenberg, ATC President and CEO. “This award reflects our continued commitment to U.S. manufacturing and innovation, and showcases the transformative power of leveraging global supply chains while prioritizing domestic job creation.”

“The Ruttenberg’s leadership by example and family business values are truly inspiring. Their state-of-the-art facilities in PA, GA, TX, and UT allow for efficiency and speed to market while also prioritizing their customers, employees, and partners. A pioneer in investment in Central America, their partnership in the western hemisphere truly improves lives and livelihoods in North America. ATC is a standout example of unwavering commitment to value and authenticity,” said Steve Lamar, AAFA President and CEO. “We congratulate them on this prestigious award as well as their centennial anniversary!”

ATC’s success is a testament of its dedication to strong local partnerships and a globally integrated supply chain. The company has consistently overcome challenges, emerging stronger and more innovative. This is fueled by a culture that values teamwork, embraces new ideas, and prioritizes investment in American workers and factories. The award underscores ATC’s commitment to creating a successful and sustainable business model that contributes to well-paying jobs within the United States and across the world.

The company’s commitment to its Pittsburgh roots, while expanding its reach, exemplifies the possibilities of combining domestic innovation with global supply chain advantages. This award is not just an honor; it’s a validation of ATC’s strategic vision and its commitment to excellence. More information on American Textile Company’s remarkable accomplishments and the AAFA American Image Awards is available at americanimageawards.org #AmericanImageAwards .

