AAFA Announces Board Of Directors Leadership For 2025-2026 Term

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 7, 2025 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association announced the renewal of its Board of Directors leadership and the addition of new and re-elected Board members at the 2025 AAFA Executive Summit in Washington, D.C. this week.

The following individuals were confirmed as AAFA’s Board of Directors leadership for the 2025-2026 term:

Halide Alagöz, Ralph Lauren Corporation – Chair

Joe Preston, New Balance Athletics, Inc. – Vice Chair

Katherine Gold, GoldBug – Treasurer

Danilo Amoretty, Carhartt, Inc. – Secretary

Josue Solano, BBC International – Past Chair

The following individuals were elected and re-elected to the Board of Directors:

Newly elected:

Michael Barton, Avery Dennison RBIS

Mark Burstein, Inspectorio

Gregg Meyer, Steve Madden, Ltd.

Avedis Seferian, Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP)

Re-elected:

Shawn Curran, Under Armour, Inc.

Abbey Doneger, DONEGER | TOBE

Allan Ellinger, MMG Advisors

Sally Gilligan, Gap, Inc.

Edward Gribbin, Gribbin Strategic LLC

David Katz, Randa Apparel & Accessories

Luis Marquina, Intradeco Apparel, Inc

Sarah McMullin, Target

Melissa Nelson, SanMar

Joe Preston New Balance Athletics, Inc.

James Schwartz, MGF Sourcing

Todd Soller, Patagonia, Inc.

Paula Zusi, Advent International Corporation

“AAFA is a tremendous advocate for the industry led by a very resourceful team. It is an honor to take on the role of Chair,” said Halide Alagöz, chief product and merchandising officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation.

“Halide has been an invaluable Board member since 2018 and a steady leader in our environmental initiatives and development of core value propositions,” said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association. “We are eager to see the path she helps us chart forward as we navigate exciting new challenges on the journey to a more circular and sustainable economy. Thanks to Josue Solano for his mentorship, stewardship, and friendship as he led our organization for the past 12 months. His passion and commitment have been vital to ensuring heightened Board engagement over the past year. Thanks also to all our Board members, both those who are stepping down as well as those newly elected and returning, for their service to the industry and the association.”

AAFA also delivered a surprise Lifetime Achievement Award to Kurt Cavano on March 5. The award acknowledges his outstanding contributions, mentorship, and lasting commitment to the industry.

Posted: March 7, 2025

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)