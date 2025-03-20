2025 International Woolmark Prize Jury Revealed Ahead Of Final Event In Milan

NEW YORK, NY — March 20, 2025 — The International Woolmark Prize returns to Milan in April, as eight of the world’s most promising design talents participate to shape the future of fashion through innovation and sustainability at the original and most prestigious fashion award.

The 2025 International Woolmark Prize judges include:

Donatella Versace, Versace, Chief Brand Ambassador from 01.04.25, Chair of Judges

IB Kamara, IWP2025 Guest Artistic Director

Law Roach, Image Architect

Alessandro Sartori, Artistic Director, Zegna

Alessandro Dell’Acqua, N21 Founder and Creative Director

Roopal Patel, SVP, Fashion Director, Saks Fifth Avenue

Sinéad Burke, Educator, Advocate and Founder of Tilting the Lens

Honey Dijon, DJ, Producer and Artist

Danielle Goldberg, Celebrity Stylist and Brand Consultant

Tim Blanks, Editor-at-Large, Business of Fashion

Simone Marchetti, Vanity Fair European Editorial Director & Vanity Fair Italia Editor-in-Chief

“Supporting the next generation of fashion talent has never been more important. I am so excited to host the Woolmark Prize in our home city of Milan and to meet the designers selected. I am sure they will all be winners in their own way. I am honored to be Chair of the judging panel for the 2025 Woolmark Prize alongside my fellow amazing judges. Woolmark has always been such fantastic supporters of the future of fashion.” – Donatella Versace, Versace, Chief Brand Ambassador from 1st April 2025, Chair of Judges.

The 2025 International Woolmark Prize finalists competing for the prestigious award include:

ACT N°1, Italy

Diotima, USA

Duran Lantink, The Netherlands

Ester Manas, Belgium

LGN LOUIS GABRIEL NOUCHI, France

LUAR, USA

Meryll Rogge, Belgium

Standing Ground, UK/Ireland

The Awards

The 2025 final event marks the first edition of the International Woolmark Prize in its new biennial format.

One finalist will be awarded the International Woolmark Prize and receive the increased prize fund of AU$300,000 to invest in the development of their business. All finalists will have the opportunity to be stocked at some of the world’s leading stores, via the International Woolmark Prize Retailer Network.

There will also be two industry awards presented at the final event. The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation has evolved to be presented to any brand or individual within the fashion industry who has pushed the boundaries of Merino wool innovation.

The Supply Chain Award will be presented to an outstanding member of the supply chain who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in advancing sustainable practices, reinforcing the supply chain’s critical role within the fashion and textile industry.

Since its inception, the International Woolmark Prize has awarded and incubated some of the most era-defining fashion designers, from Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent to Giorgio Armani, Donna Karan, and Ralph Lauren

Posted: March 20, 2025

Source: The Woolmark Company