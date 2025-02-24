Target Introduces New Pillowfort Collections Featuring Disney And Marvel

MINNEAPOLIS — February 24, 2025 — Target Corporation today announced the launch of the Disney and Marvel collections by Pillowfort, two new kids’ bedding collections designed to inspire heroes right at home and create bedrooms fit for royalty. The collection of more than 50 items, created in a uniquely Target way, features beloved Disney Princess and Marvel characters with signature modern and playful designs for which the retailer’s stylish kids home owned brand, Pillowfort, is known for.

“The addition of the Disney Princess and Marvel collections into our Pillowfort line combines the power of two brands consumers love to create real joy at an incredible value for their families,” said Jill Sando, Target’s Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Apparel & Accessories, Home and Hardlines. “In this only-at-Target collection, we’re bringing the magic of Disney Princess characters and Marvel Super Heroes to kids’ bedding and decor in a totally Target way — delivering incredible design and quality products that parents can trust, at amazing prices they won’t find anywhere else. The products are so fun and joyful — it’s everything millions of people love about Disney, Marvel and Target.”

“The Pillowfort collections featuring Disney Princess and Marvel character designs integrate the iconic storytelling of Disney Princess characters and Marvel Super Heroes into everyday family life, offering these beloved brands at an accessible price point,” said Braden Dent, Vice President of Retail Sales & Marketing, Disney Consumer Products. “This collection exemplifies how Disney brings its beloved brands into meaningful, everyday moments for fans and consumers.”

The Disney and Marvel collections for Pillowfort

Launched in 2016, Pillowfort offers hundreds of affordable mix-and-match pieces that help families create inspiring spaces that will last and grow with their child. The Disney Princess and Marvel collections expand on this purpose with more than 50 whimsical, charming kids’ bedding and decor items — with most under $30.

The assortment of character-inspired hooded blankets ($25), figural dolls and pillows ($20), plus sheet sets, quilts and even glow-in-the-dark comforters (all under $65) come in soft colors with a contemporary, storybook feel. The inclusive range of characters include Disney princesses like Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Moana and Tiana, as well as Marvel Super Heroes such as Black Panther, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man and Spider-Man.

The Disney and Marvel collections were designed with fun and function top of mind. Products feature quality materials and thoughtful details like pillows that do double duty as make-believe play accessories — for example, a child can put their own hand inside the pillow shaped like the Hulk’s fist for fun pretend play, and the blankets feature hoods that mimic the character’s head or hair, to make the child feel like their favorite Disney Princess character or Marvel Super Hero.

The full assortment is now available on Target.com and will be available in Target stores beginning in late April.

Target’s owned brand strategy

Target’s roster features more than 40 owned brands that generate more than $30 billion in annual sales. All of Target’s owned brands benefit from the retailer’s industry-leading product design team, with a guest-centric focus that combines quality materials, thoughtful details and consumer-obsessed design at an incredible value. The retailer is continually evolving its product assortment to meet consumers’ wants and needs and saw an opportunity with Pillowfort for exclusive kids’ bedding collections that pay homage to Disney and Marvel characters. This is the first of three collections with Disney in 2025, with upcoming Cat & Jack and Cloud Island kids and baby apparel and accessories collections.

Target’s years-long relationship with Disney

Target and Disney have a creative, years-long relationship that has brought magic to Target shoppers. A few examples include the Disney store at Target, a “shop-in-shop” in-store and online experience that brings Disney toys, games, apparel and accessories to Target shoppers; a collaboration with Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever;” and the Disney100 Retro Reimagined collection — an exclusive, limited-time collection of retro Disney toys and other products, in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary in 2024.

