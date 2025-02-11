Momentec Brands Names Christine Rose As Chief Technology Officer

STATESVILLE, N.C. — February 10, 2025 — Momentec Brands is pleased to announce that Christine Rose has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Momentec Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of customizable high-performance uniforms, training apparel, outerwear, headwear and fanwear for teams of all kinds. In this key role, Rose will oversee all Momentec Brands’ technology initiatives, including digital customer-facing platforms, enterprise infrastructure, supply chain systems, and information security.

“We are thrilled to welcome a technology leader of Christine’s caliber to Momentec Brands,” said John Anton, CEO of Momentec Brands. “Her deep expertise in digital transformation, enterprise systems, and customer-first technology solutions will play a crucial role in enhancing our agility, efficiency, and overall customer experience.”

Rose brings extensive experience leading technology departments for top brands, including Rite Aid, Sephora, Align Technology, and Kendra Scott. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and CIO at Rite Aid, where she led modernization initiatives across supply chain, retail, and enterprise systems. Rose will be instrumental in the creation of new digital tools and platforms designed to enhance the design experience, order fulfillment ease and speed for all customers, while delivering consistent accuracy of on-demand customized products to outfit moments that matter.

“Momentec Brands is focused on delivering best-in-class technology solutions to drive innovation and efficiency,” said Rose. “I’m excited to join the team and contribute to shaping the future of this dynamic and growing company.”

Posted: February 11, 2025

Source: Momentec Brands