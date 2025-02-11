Merrell Announces Richard Mcleod As Chief Marketing Officer

ROCKFORD, Mich. — February 10, 2025 —Hiking and outdoor footwear brand Merrell, announced it has welcomed Richard McLeod as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to Janice Tennant, Merrell’s Global Brand President, McLeod will be responsible for leading Merrell’s global marketing and directing the creation of modern integrated marketing capabilities to further cement the brand’s position as a global leader in the outdoor active and lifestyle space.

“Rich is widely recognized as a consumer-obsessed leader and builder of talent with a track record of growing brands through strong consumer demand creation and retail execution,” said Tennant. “Rich’s depth of experience will help position Merrell for long-term growth.”

McLeod’s experience has spanned over two decades in senior leadership roles, and his career has been marked by a dedication to building globally recognized brands, fostering consumer connections, and driving strategic initiatives that deliver long-term growth and cultural relevance. He was most recently Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at Champion, a global leader in iconic apparel brands, where he led the development of strategy and enhanced Champion’s market presence using consumer insights, brand development, creative storytelling and innovation. Prior to Champion, McLeod was Senior Vice President of Brand at Canada Goose, responsible for brand evolution, growth and performance.

“I am thrilled to join Merrell, a brand with a rich heritage and global impact,” said McLeod. “I look forward to developing world class marketing strategies that inspire more people to embrace the outdoors, connect with the brand, and drive the brand’s future growth.”

Posted: February 11, 2025

Source: Merrell – a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

