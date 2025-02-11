eVent Fabrics Brand Evolution Continues, Renames Plant-Based Laminates To “stormST” And “windstormST”  

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — February 11, 2025 — eVent® Fabrics, a global supplier of waterproof/breathable and windproof fabric laminates, is continuing a brand evolution with the recent renaming their plant-based, ePTFE-free “BIO Waterproof” and “BIO Windproof” laminates to the new “stormST” and “windstormST” for the SS 2026 product season.

These name changes, along with eVent’s recently unveiled “defy the elements” tagline, are intended to strengthen and clarify eVent’s position as leading suppliers of sustainable, high-performance laminates to the outdoor, activewear, fashion, hunt, fish, golf, cycling, and footwear markets.

“We introduced eVent BIO in 2016, pre-COVID, and perhaps before the market was ready for it. With our increased focus in offering a variety of high-performance sustainable laminates, we felt that BIO might, at this point, be a bit confusing,” said Chad Kelly, President of eVent Fabrics. “We’ve noticed the term ‘bio’ showing up in a lot of marketing materials across consumer markets, and we felt its meaning had become diluted. Recognizing that this dilution could cause confusion for both brands and consumers, we opted to update our product names to create further differentiation. The new names, stormST and windstormST, are a more natural fit for our product architecture, better highlight the laminates’ weather protecting performance, and speak more strongly to our new tagline “defy the elements”.”

Starting in February 2025, eVent will cease promoting and supplying BIO branding assets, including for BIO footwear, which will also be stormST, and will work diligently with brand partners to ensure a smooth transition to the new stormST waterproof and windstormST windproof product names. eVent BIO apparel and footwear will be found in the market through the middle of 2026 in order to accommodate selling cycles and transition timelines.

eVent will introduce the stormST and windstormST to the materials sourcing industry at Performance Days in Munich this March. Anyone wanting to learn more about these ePTFE-free, plant-based membranes and the branding behind them, can visit eVent in booth Q12 or schedule an appointment by emailing info@eVentfabrics.com.

Posted: February 11, 2025

Source: eVent® Fabrics