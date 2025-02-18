BELLA+CANVAS Expands The Heavyweight Collection With New Styles And Fabrics

LOS ANGELES — February 18, 2025 — BELLA+CANVAS, supplier of premium blank apparel, proudly announces the expansion of its Heavyweight Collection with eight new styles across three distinct fabric weights: 6 oz, 7.5 oz, and 10 oz. Designed with creators in mind, this collection redefines heavyweight essentials with precision craftsmanship, bold styling, and the versatility to serve as the ultimate canvas for self-expression.

The Heavyweight Collection: Bold, Confident, Curated For Creators

The Heavyweight Collection isn’t just about weight—it’s about presence. These are not basic blanks; they are the foundation of elevated streetwear, artistic embellishment, and everyday essential style. Crafted from superior materials and built with an emphasis on fit and durability, each piece empowers creators, artists, and brands to make a statement.

Expanding on the original 6 oz tees, the collection now includes heavier 7.5 oz and 10 oz garments, offering even greater versatility for layering, customization, and embroidery. The collection includes:

6 Oz Heavyweight Cotton:

3010 UNISEX HEAVYWEIGHT TEE

3511 UNISEX HEAVYWEIGHT LONG SLEEVE TEE

6110 WOMEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT TEE

3010Y YOUTH HEAVYWEIGHT TEE

3511Y YOUTH HEAVYWEIGHT LONG SLEEVE TEE

7.5 Oz Heavyweight Cotton:

4610 UNISEX HEAVYWEIGHT TEE

4651 UNISEX HEAVYWEIGHT LONG SLEEVE TEE

10 Oz Heavyweight Fleece:

4719 UNISEX HEAVYWEIGHT PULLOVER HOODIE

4711 UNISEX HEAVYWEIGHT CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT

4737 UNISEX HEAVYWEIGHT SWEATPANT

What Sets The Heavyweight Collection Apart?

Perfected Fit & Construction: Every garment is designed with precision tailoring, ensuring an elevated silhouette and supreme comfort.

Every garment is designed with precision tailoring, ensuring an elevated silhouette and supreme comfort. Premium Heavyweight Fabrics: Built to last, our 6 oz, 7.5 oz, and 10 oz fabrics provide structure without stiffness, allowing for effortless styling.

Built to last, our 6 oz, 7.5 oz, and 10 oz fabrics provide structure without stiffness, allowing for effortless styling. Versatility for Creators: The heavyweight fabric construction allows for customizations, including embroidery, screen printing, and appliqué, making it a go-to choice for brands and designers.

The heavyweight fabric construction allows for customizations, including embroidery, screen printing, and appliqué, making it a go-to choice for brands and designers. Inspired by Creators, Designed for Impact: This collection is a direct response to the needs of our community—artists, musicians, and streetwear visionaries—who require apparel that stands out and performs.

A Collection Rooted In Creative Expression

The Heavyweight Collection is more than apparel—it’s a movement. With influence drawn from street culture, skate, music, and art, these styles are designed to be worn with confidence and individuality.

“The expansion of the Heavyweight Collection is about giving our diverse, creative community a new canvas to be the most impactful creators,” says Michelle Yu, Creative Director at BELLA+CANVAS. “As a brand, we’ve always strived to be best in class and it shows in the silhouettes and quality of our blanks.”

The Heavyweight Collection is available now. To explore the full range, visit BELLACANVAS.com.

Posted: February 18, 2025

Source: BELLA+CANVAS