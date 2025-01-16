Introducing Lee® X: An Innovative Platform That Redefines Men’s Apparel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 16, 2025 — Today, Lee, the iconic American brand known for timeless style and innovative fit solutions, launches Lee X, an exciting product platform that incorporates the latest in fabric technology and modern design.

The Lee X platform expands upon the brand’s best-selling Extreme Motion line, which introduced stretch fabric and flex waistbands to men’s denim nine years ago. Lee X hallmarks those features and incorporates new ones designed for comfort and performance. Key features include an updated gusset for movement, premium fabrics with TruTemp™365® technology and moisture-wicking, and being responsibly crafted with sustainable details like a patch made from recycled apple skins.

“We’ve been working tirelessly developing Lee X to bring game-changing innovation to our consumers, so I’m excited to see these products in market,” said Jimmy Shafer, global vice president for Lee. “The jeans are built on a foundation of performance fabrics, but engineered to retain that true denim feel. And the casual pants are incredibly versatile; you’ll want to wear them everywhere. I’m confident that Lee X is creating a new value equation in the market and that these styles will become new favorites of our current loyalists while attracting new consumers to the brand.”

Lee X is available in three different collections and complementing tops:

Lee X Move: Designed to Move

Lee X Move delivers the ultimate fit and feel for all day wear in both denim and non-denim options. Jeans are crafted with premium easy-care fabric that stretches yet retains its shape and the classic denim feel. TruTemp365® technology helps keep you comfortable in denim. Available in relaxed, regular and slim fits and multiple washes. The non-denim pant is crafted from a performance synthetic fabric with moisture wicking that’s ideal for an active lifestyle.

Lee X Soft Denim: Designed for Comfort

Made with a blend of premium cotton, stretch fibers and Tencel™, the Men’s Lee X Soft Jean offers exceptional softness yet remains durable. Available in regular and slim fits, this jean will get softer with every wash yet is built to last.

Lee X Lite Non-Denim: Designed to Breathe

This synthetic pant is designed to keep you cool no matter how your day heats up. Made from lightweight, breathable stretch fabric, Lee X Lite provides maximum comfort. Available in a regular fit with a tapered leg. Available Spring 2025.

Lee X Shirts

These tailored shirts are made to pair with the Lee X bottoms. Each features a cotton blend fabric with water-repellent technology and stretch, perfect for both work and play.

Find Lee X Move and Lee X Soft now on Lee.com

Posted: January 16, 2025

Source: Lee®, a Kontoor Brands