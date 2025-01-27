Good Fashion Fund Partners With K.K.P Fine Linen For New Wet Processing Unit

AMSTERDAM — January 27, 2025 — The Good Fashion Fund, the Laudes Foundation and the Fashion  for Good initiated fund managed by FOUNT, has made an investment in K.K.P  Fine Linen Private Limited (“KKPFL”) – a leading Indian manufacturer and  exporter of bed linen and made-up products from Namakkal. The 2.0 million US  Dollar loan will support K.K.P’ investment in the installation of an Effluent  Treatment Plant (ETP) in their upcoming wet processing unit in SIPCOT,  Perundurai, Tamil Nadu.

With India becoming a prominent home textiles market for international and domestic brands, KKPFL  is poised to take advantage of the momentum by backward integrating the processing operations,  improving efficiency in manufacturing and increasing their revenue potential. The company would be  able to cater to the needs of its customers by having end-to-end control of its products manufactured in the highest sustainability standards and regulatory requirements.

The ETP (and the processing unit) is expected to demonstrate positive savings, especially in the areas  of chemical consumption, freshwater usage and material waste reduction in-line with stringent local  pollution control norms. KKPFL (and KKP Group) also benefits from 100% renewable energy sourcing  (solar and wind) of which close to 40 megawatts is from their in-house plant.

Sathesh Kumar

Speaking on the partnership, Sathesh Kumar Nallathambi, Managing Director of KKP Fine Linen  Privated Limited, “We are beyond thrilled to partner with the Good Fashion Fund as the 2 million USD investment in our upcoming wet processing plant enables us to meet the rising demand for sustainable  practices in the textile industry.

This strategic collaboration represents a pivotal moment in our ongoing journey toward a more  sustainable future. With this investment, we are making bold strides to reinforce our commitment to  sustainable practices, driving both long-term impact and growth within our company.

As leaders in sustainability within the home textiles manufacturing sector, this funding propels us  forward. It ensures that we not only meet the demands of today but also lead by example in the  sustainable fashion movement.”

Bob Assenberg

Bob Assenberg, Fund Director of Good Fashion Fund commented “We are excited to venture into the  home textiles segment in India through this investment in K.K.P Fine Linen, based in Namakkal. Through  this partnership, we aim to accelerate and demonstrate the potential of sustainable manufacturing  practices in the home textile segment.

KKPFL has proactively integrated sustainability in its strategy and operations and continues to strive for  new heights as a young and upcoming bedding and made-ups producer. This partnership marks an  important milestone for KKPFL and GFF.”

The Good Fashion Fund (GFF), is initiated by Fashion for Good and is a collaboration between Laudes  Foundation, The Mills Fabrica and FOUNT complemented by Rabobank as lender to the Fund. The Fund  provides long-term USD loans in addition to technical and environmental and social expertise to  manufacturers in Asia, primarily India and Bangladesh. Financing is to be used to invest in impact  equipment that deliver both economic growth and good fashion practice. The Good Fashion Fund has  a blended capital structure with an actual fund size of USD 19 million. The Fund is managed by FOUNT,  a leading impact investment firm from the Netherlands.

Current partners of the GFF also include Pratibha Syntex (India), Sri Kannapiran Mills (India), Progress  Apparels (Bangladesh) and EPIC Group (Bangladesh).

