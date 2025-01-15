Filson, A Bedrock Manufacturing Company (BMC), Names Tim Bantle As President

SEATTLE — January 15, 2025 — Filson, the iconic, Seattle-based outdoor clothing and accessories brand and a Bedrock Manufacturing Company (BMC), has appointed Tim Bantle as President. In this role, Bantle will lead the next phase of growth and global expansion for the 128-year-old heritage brand, continuing BMC’s mission to cultivate and grow unique, legacy-driven brands.

Bantle brings more than 20 years of experience in leading and growing renowned brands within the outdoor apparel and equipment industries. His proven track record of success spans a variety of leadership roles at top organizations, most recently as CEO of Seattle-based retailer Eddie Bauer.

Prior to his tenure at Eddie Bauer, Bantle served as General Manager of VF Canada, where he oversaw market-leading brands such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, and Smartwool. He also held senior executive positions at The North Face, where he served as Global General Manager for the Lifestyle Business Unit; Black Diamond Equipment, where he served as Managing Director; and Patagonia, where he spearheaded the launch of several iconic product lines, including the Nano Puff™, Down Sweater, and Black Hole franchises.

“Tim has an exceptional track record of developing strategic plans that drive long-term, sustainable growth while preserving the unique heritage of each brand he has led,” said Steve Katzman, CEO of BMC. “We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Filson team and look forward to his leadership in guiding this iconic brand into new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Bantle’s extensive global experience – spanning the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia – equips him with a unique understanding of diverse markets and consumers. As Filson continues to expand, one of Bantle’s top priorities will be introducing the brand to untapped domestic and international markets while staying true to its deep heritage and dedication to high quality craftsmanship.

“With its beautifully curated product portfolio and immersive retail experiences, Filson represents a strong foundation for growth,” Bantle said. “I’m excited to collaborate with the team to bring Filson’s deep authenticity and distinctive products to a broader audience across the U.S. and around the world.”

For more information about Filson, visit www.filson.com.

Posted: January 15, 2025

Source: Filson