Canada Goose Strengthens Executive Team With Senior Vice President Of Merchandising, Judit Bankus

TORONTO — January 28, 2025 — Canada Goose has announced Judit Bankus as senior vice president of Merchandising. Judit will play a key role in shaping the brand’s product roadmap through a lens of sustainability and innovation, to support the company’s long-term growth.

Reporting to Carrie Baker, president, Brand & Commercial, Judit will oversee the development and execution of global merchandising and pricing strategies, guiding the expansion across both existing and emerging product categories. She will collaborate closely with Creative Director Haider Ackermann to bring his creative vision to life, fueling continued commercial success.

“With a skillful balance of the art and science behind merchandising success, a strong entrepreneurial drive, and wealth of luxury experience, Judit is the perfect fit to lead this important function during this next phase of growth,” Baker said. “Judit’s appointment marks a significant part of strengthening our focus on ensuring our expanding offering continues to excite and engage people around the world.”

Judit brings nearly 20 years of experience in international luxury fashion, most recently as chief merchandising officer at Stella McCartney, overseeing all product categories. Prior to that, she spent eight years at Burberry, contributing to global initiatives and serving as Global Merchandising director under the leadership of Christopher Bailey and Riccardo Tisci. Judit also played a pivotal role in the founding of the Karl Lagerfeld brand.

“I have long admired Canada Goose and thrilled to join at such an exciting time of growth and momentum,” said Bankus. “With so much opportunity ahead, I look forward to working closely with our teams to deliver meaningful products for our consumers and push the brand forward in bold, new ways.”

Posted: January 28, 2025

Source: Canada Goose