bluesign® Driving Strategic Transformation Toward A Safer And More Sustainable Fashion Industry

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — January 28, 2025 — With news headlines like “Fast Fashion is Made with Alarmingly High Amounts of ToxicChemicals” (Business Insider) the textile industry continues to be under intense scrutiny as revelations about the widespread use of hazardous chemicals highlight significant risks to human health and the environment. Recently released reports expose alarmingly high levels of toxic substances such as PFAS, phthalates, lead, and cadmium in clothing — ranging from children’s garments to activewear, raising urgent concerns about consumer safety and environmental impact.

Celebrating its 25th year in progressing the clean chemical movement across fashion, bluesign®, a key brand within SGS’s sustainability portfolio, has been an industry leader in chemical management, environmental management and resource optimization for the textile industry. Leveraging SGS’s global network and proven leadership in sustainability and digital trust, bluesign combines scientific excellence with innovative and actionable solutions to address the textile industry’s most pressing challenges.

Addressing Today’s Challenges with bluesign Solutions

With more than 800 partners globally from household name brands to manufacturers and chemical makers, the bluesign SYSTEM focuses on clean chemistry, clean manufacturing, and clean products to ensure worker safety, consumer safety, and reduced adverse environmental impact.

A key component of the system is its proactive approach to chemical change management. By working directly with chemical suppliers, textile manufacturers, brands, and retailers, bluesign sets stringent criteria to eliminate carcinogenic, mutagenic, and toxic-for-reproduction (CMR) substances, while providing more sustainable alternatives. This not only ensures the safety of workers exposed to these chemicals during textile manufacturing but also enables brands to deliver textile materials and products that are safer for their consumers to enjoy.

Additionally, the bluesign SYSTEM minimizes resource consumption by optimizing water, energy, and chemical usage, with tailored action plans to minimize this consumption, leading to a significant reduction in environmental impact.

By focusing on delivering measurable sustainability outcomes using a collective approach powered by decades of expertise, bluesign® reinforces its commitment to driving tangible progress in protecting human health, the environment, and natural resources.

A Call for Action

As consumer awareness of toxic chemicals in textiles grows, the demand for transparency and accountability in the industry has never been stronger. bluesign®, a trailblazer, stands as a beacon of trust, innovation, and responsibility, proving that safer and more sustainable textiles are not just possible—they are essential.

Daniel Rüfenacht, CEO of bluesign®, emphasizes the importance of proactive industry transformation:

“The textile industry stands at a critical crossroads. For 25 years, we have been setting and evolving rigorous standards by successfully empowering chemical suppliers, textile manufacturers, and brands to adopt safer, more sustainable practices. In collaborating with stakeholders across the value chain, we are shaping the future of textile production, proving that innovation and responsibility go hand in hand, and creating lasting value for people and the planet.”

Posted: January 28, 2025

Source: bluesign®