S&S Activewear Rolls Out Robotic PopPick System In Reno, Reading Distribution Centers

RENO, Nev. & READING, Pa. — December 5, 2024 — S&S Activewear (“S&S”), a technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories, announced it has scaled up its partnership with Körber Supply Chain Software (Körber) and Geek+ Robotics to optimize its warehouse operations in Reno, Nevada, and Reading, Pennsylvania, with the roll-out of autonomous robotic picking solutions.

S&S has introduced more than 200 robots to both its 800,000-square-foot facility in Reno and its 650,000-square-foot warehouse in Reading. Both distribution centers house 2,750 racks storing 110,000 totes. The Reno facility’s automation system debuted in the summer, followed by Reading in the fall. Both facilities are now operating at full capacity. The deployment of the new system—first introduced at S&S’s Lockport, Illinois, warehouse earlier this year—will increase the speed and accuracy of customer orders.

“Since deploying the PopPick system in our Illinois distribution center, we’ve not only seen production rates jump from 40 picks per hour to 150 picks per hour and a drastic increase in picking accuracy, but turnover has also decreased by 75% as many of the typical warehouse safety risks have been reduced or eliminated,” said Brian Beale, CTO of S&S Activewear. “We expect to see similar results as we integrate the PopPick system into our operations at our Reno and Reading facilities.”

The company’s implementation was recently honored with the NextGen End User Award for Robotics. S&S was also named to Inc.’s Best in Business 2024 list for Operational Excellence. S&S plans to roll out the automation system in more distribution centers in 2025.

“Our expanded use of automation and robotics technologies demonstrates the strength of our commitment to our customers and our employees,” said Frank Myers, CEO of S&S Activewear. “We’re able to fulfill customer orders in a fraction of the time required with legacy systems while also creating a safer, more streamlined environment for our employees.”

For more information on S&S Activewear, visit www.ssactivewear.com.

Posted: December 5, 2024

Source: S&S Activewear