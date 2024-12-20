Polartec Releases The Final Episode Of ‘Beyond Begins Today’ Mini Series – Chapter 3: Product — Beyond Performance. The Fabric Of Progress

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — December 20, 2024 — Polartec®, a Milliken™ & Company brand and premium creator of innovative textile solutions for future thinking, introduces Product, the third and final chapter in Polartec’s multifaceted Beyond Begins Today mini-series.

Within the rich tapestry of Polartec’s legacy, threads of innovation weave together the past, present, and future. From its humble origins as pioneers of synthetic fleece to bold strides into new realms, Polartec represents the promise of harmony between creation and care; touching lives while honoring the earth.

Product, the final installment of Beyond Begins Today, features Paul Cosgrove (Chief Product Officer, Mammut), Sachiye Koide, (Mountaineer & Product Engineer), and Eric Yung (Managing Director of Polartec). Through a discussion that begins with a reverent nod to the iconic designs of brands like Mammut and the pioneers who wore them, Chapter 3 leads us into the soul of the great outdoors. From a celebration of the gear that binds lives to landscapes, and passions to purpose, it looks at a legacy that connects Polartec’s promise to enhance lives to the enduring strength of its textile solutions.

Through its Beyond Begins Today initiative, whereby the first and second chapters were dedicated to the Planet and People respectively, the Milliken & Company brand and premium creator of innovative and more sustainable textile solutions aims to solidify awareness and unity around important universal themes, among which sustainability, diversity and positive change. Viewed singularly or as a whole, all content is rooted in the underlying premise that the future is what we make it; extending to the fundamental belief that if we change behaviors we can change the narrative. For our Planet. For our People. For our Products.

Where others see problems, we see a catalyst…

To change behaviours

To change the narrative

To reduce our impact and increase our commitments

Action, through innovation.

The future is what we make it.

“Innovation isn’t just what we do, it’s who we are,” says Eric Yung, Managing Director at Polartec. “Every fabric we create carries our promise to push boundaries, protect the planet, and empower those who wear us. Our responsibility is to see innovation as an inspiration: to encourage action, redefine possibility, and surpass artificially imposed limits.”

