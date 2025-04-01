Techtextil And Texprocess Frankfurt, Germany 2026: With Strong Booking Status, Exhibitors Count On The Leading Industry Platforms

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — April 1, 2025 — High registration numbers with many new exhibitors herald a strong Techtextil and Texprocess Frankfurt, Germany 2026. April 21-24, 2026, international suppliers present their innovations at the two leading trade fairs — whether in terms of materials, technologies or sustainability. The aim is to tap into new markets, win customers, find business partners and master industry challenges. With an adapted hall layout and new product groups, Techtextil and Texprocess create the best conditions for this.

Turbulent times for the industry: recession, sustainability requirements and geopolitical challenges are putting market participants under pressure with subdued purchasing behavior, restrained investment or complex process adjustments. The industry’s response: innovation and outstanding solutions. Whether new material ideas, efficient processes or sustainable developments: The most important platforms to present these are the world’s leading trade fairs Techtextil and Texprocess in Frankfurt. This is also reflected in the current high level of interest in participating. Exhibitors are using this opportunity to position themselves globally and prepare for the future. In addition to the familiar big players, an exceptionally large number of new exhibitors will take part in 2026.

‘The outstanding level of bookings shows: the industry is seeking for global visibility more than ever. The key lies in finding the right partners for pioneering innovations and unlocking market opportunities. Techtextil and Texprocess offer the ideal setting for this. The registration status promises two strong events in April 2026 and underlines the growth strategy of the two leading trade fairs,’ says Sabine Scharrer, director Brand Management Technical Textiles & Textile Processing at Messe Frankfurt.

Texprocess 2026: Global visibility for world premieres

Exhibitors from all product groups have already registered to take part in Texprocess, the leading trade fair for processing textile and flexible materials. From cutting and sewing to finishing. Among them are Brother Internationale Industriemaschinen, Gütermann (Germany), Morgan Tecnica (Italy), Robotech (Turkey), Sheffield Cutting Equipment (USA), Style3D | Assyst, Veit and Zünd Germany. New exhibitors include Amann (Germany), Coloreel (Sweden), Comelz, Cutting Edge Automation Machines (Italy) or Pathfinder Australia. Driven by automation, digitalization and AI, exhibitors are developing increasingly efficient solutions — and are thus resonating with the needs of the international market.

Techtextil 2026: realizing market potential with innovations

Techtextil is also seeing great booking interest from exhibitors. Among those registered are Concordia Textiles (Belgium), Groz-Beckert (Germany), Klopman International (Italy), Kolon Industries (Korea), Lenzing, Sattler Pro-Tex (Austria), Sioen (Belgium) and Schill+Seilacher (Germany). The many new exhibitors include Dystar Singapore, Indorama Ventures Fibers Germany, Monteiro Ribas (Portugal), TreeToTextile (Sweden) and Woolmark (Germany). The leading trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens covers the entire spectrum of high-tech textiles. Suppliers meet buyers from a wide range of industries here. They are looking for customized material solutions — whether for the automotive or apparel industry. For the first time, there is a separate area for Textile Chemicals & Dyes in Hall 9.0, which is already in high demand. The new Performance Apparel Textiles area in Hall 9.0 is also attracting great interest. It offers promising synergies: With Fibres & Yarns, manufacturers find their upstream stage in the same hall. In addition, the proximity to Texprocess in Hall 8.0 makes it even more accessible for the apparel industry.

Techtextil and Texprocess will be held from 21 to 24 April 2026.

Posted: April 1, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH