Eastman Successfully Reconfirmed Dark Green Shirt In 2024 Canopy Hot Button Ranking And Report For Sustainable Naia™ Fibers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — December 3, 2024 — Once again, this year, Eastman and its innovative Naia™ cellulosic fibers have earned the coveted dark green shirt designation in the Canopy Hot Button Ranking and Report, underscoring the steadfast commitment to protecting ancient and endangered forests while driving innovation in Next Generation fiber solutions.

With “buttons” being used in the report as a measure of MMCF producers sustainability performance across seven critical categories, Eastman maintained an impressive score of 30 buttons for the sustainable production of Naia cellulosic fibers.

This recognition has been consistently reconfirmed since 2022, after Eastman’s first light green designation in 2019, reflecting their ongoing efforts to prioritize sustainable raw material sourcing, low-impact production processes, and fiber innovation that comes with a lighter impact on the planet.

“This confirmation once again motivates us to continue striving for change in the development of sustainable textile solutions,” said Carolina Sister Cohn, global marketing leader for Eastman’s textiles division.

“Through our Naia brand, we are guided by a vision of shaping a more sustainable future of textiles — one where innovation and responsibility come together to meet the evolving needs of our customers while safeguarding the planet for generations to come.”

“Canopy applauds Eastman for its continued leadership in keeping critical Ancient and Endangered Forests out of its supply chain and investing in scaling Next Gen Solutions,” said Nicole Rycroft, Canopy’s founder and executive director. “These efforts have resulted in it achieving a dark green shirt and being one of the top-rated MMCF producers in this year’s Hot Button Report.”

The Naia Renew portfolio, including the groundbreaking Naia Renew ES, has also been a cornerstone of this success. Already available at scale, Naia Renew ES is created from a blend of 40 percent certified recycled waste materials, 20 percent certified recycled cellulose, and 40 percent sustainably sourced wood pulp. This innovative fiber has become a preferred choice for sustainability-driven brands like Reformation which has already launched its 2nd collection and is gaining increasing traction in retail markets worldwide.

By investing in cutting-edge technologies and industry collaboration, Eastman is redefining what is possible in sustainable fiber innovation. The company remains committed to advancing its mission of creating high-quality, eco-conscious solutions that support the well-being of the planet, industry workers, and consumers alike.

Posted: December 3, 2024

Source: Eastman