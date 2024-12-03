3M Sponsors Recent High-Altitude Races At Mt. Siguniang And Ultra-Trail Ninghai

ST. PAUL, Minn. — December 13, 2024 — 3M, a global supplier of insulation and surface modification technology for apparel and accessories, recently sponsored the 7th annual Mt. Siguniang Mountaineering Festival and the 2024 Ultra-Trail Ninghai Race by UTMB.

The Mt. Siguniang Mountaineering Festival, located in the majestic Mt. Siguniang, or Four Sisters Mountain, is a high-altitude event that tests both the endurance and spirit of athletes. The festival featured four distinct trail races within Siguniang National Park, each named after one of the mountain’s four unique peaks, the tallest of which rises to 6,250 meters (20,510 feet).

The Ultra-Trail Ninghai Race by UTMB, a trail race held in East China’s mountain area, started in 2013 in Ningbo, Zhejiang. The racecourse begins in the western mountain area of Ninghai and passes through forests, streams, and mountains. The Ultra-Trail Ninghai by UTMB is more than just a race – it inspires countless runners to embrace the outdoors, pushing their limits while discovering the breathtaking beauty of the Yangtze Delta.

3M provided cutting-edge technology for both events by incorporating 3M™ Thinsulate™ Anti- Static Insulation (Type AS) and 3M™ Scotchgard™ Protector into race apparel. Every racer received a vest featuring 3M™ Thinsulate™ Anti-Static Insulation (Type AS) and 3M™ Scotchgard™ Protector. The vests are designed specifically for the demanding conditions of mountain environments and helped keep athletes warm by trapping heat, essential for staying comfortable in extreme cold temperatures at high altitudes. The anti-static properties reduce the buildup of static electricity, which is common in dry, cold conditions. Additionally, 30% of the fibers are made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles.

3M™ Scotchgard™ Protector Water Resistant treatment enhances fabric performance with water repellency and stain resistance. This treatment allows fabric to maintain softness and breathability, keeping the wearer dry by preventing water absorption while maintaining fabric breathability in wet and snowy conditions.

“These athletes embody the highest levels of dedication and physical endurance,” said Melissa Blakely, Global Portfolio Director for 3M™ Thinsulate™ and Scotchgard™. “We’re excited to see 3M’s cutting-edge technologies help them achieve peak performance.”

For sales and/or further details on 3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation and Scotchgard™ Protector, please contact Totti Liang (tliang2@mmm.com) or Joann Lin (jlin26@mmm.com).

