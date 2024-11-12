YKK Achieves Major Sustainability Milestones In 2024 Integrated Report

TOKYO — November 12, 2024 — YKK Corporation has released “This is YKK 2024” Integrated Report showcasing notable progress in its journey toward climate neutrality and environmental stewardship. The company has slashed its greenhouse gas emissions by more than half since 2018, while dramatically expanding its use of sustainable materials across its global operations.

Key Achievements

Emissions Reduction: Cut direct emissions (Scope 1+2) by 56.2% from 2018 levels

Renewable Energy: 37 facilities now running on 100% renewable energy

Sustainable Materials: 38% of materials now from sustainable sources, up 12 percentage points in one year

Water Conservation: Reduced water consumption by 22.1% since 2018

Waste Management: Achieved 91.9% waste recycling rate

YKK’s Sustainability Vision 2050 aims for climate neutrality and coexistence with nature by 2050. The company targets 10 SDGs through themes of climate change, material resources, water resources, chemical management, and respect for people. Progress is detailed in the Integrated Report, with additional data on environment, society, governance, and finance in the Data Book.

Innovation Highlights

Copper and Zinc Recycling: Developed proprietary in-house recycling technology for copper and zinc alloys used in YKK® zippers

Sustainable Packaging: Switched to Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®)-certified packaging at the Kurobe Manufacturing Center

Chemical Management: AcroPlating® technology now accounts for 25% of brass slider sales, a 7-point increase from last year.

Product Longevity: Launched the Revived Renewal Series to extend zipper lifespan

Environmental Recognition

The company’s dedication to biodiversity has been acknowledged with the designation of YKK Center Park’s Furusato-no-Mori (Hometown Forest) as a Nature Coexistence Site, underscoring YKK’s leadership in corporate environmental stewardship.

Looking Forward

Building on these achievements, YKK has revised its Sustainability Vision 2050 to strengthen its focus on three critical areas:

Climate change mitigation

Biodiversity protection

Resource recycling

The company plans to further accelerate its sustainability initiatives throughout its supply chain, working closely with partners to address environmental challenges in the garment industry.

Full List of FY2023 Initiatives for Achieving Sustainability Objectives

Climate change

Scope 1+2 GHG emissions: 238,812t (56.2% reduction from FY2018 baseline)

Scope 3 GHG emissions: 587,848t (32.7% reduction from FY2018 baseline)

Renewable energy usage: 56.5%

37 locations are powered entirely by renewable energy.

Ten new solar power generation facilities in operation (28 total)

Material resources

38% of materials now from sustainable sources, up 12 percentage points in one year

31% of packaging is now sustainable

YKK JAPAN Company (Kurobe Manufacturing Center) replaced the main outer packaging cardboard for fastening products with packaging which uses paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®)

Waste recycling rate: 91.9%

Conducted a survey of suppliers that already do business with YKK, or plan to do business with YKK, to determine whether they are certified with The Copper Mark

Launched the Revived Renewal Series of products that contributes to the longevity of garments life cycle

Established in-house recycling technology and operational flow for copper and zinc alloys used in YKK® zippers

YKK Center Park’s Furusato-no-Mori (Hometown Forest) designated as a Nature Coexistence Site

Water resources

Water intake: 8.898 million t (22.1% reduction compared to FY2018)

Water intensity: 13.1% reduction (compared to FY2022)

Introduced manufacturing equipment designed to reduce water consumption.

Conducted wastewater management studies based on ZDHC Wastewater Guidelines

Analyzed water risks at each manufacturing site

Chemical management

Informed suppliers about the YKK RSL (2023 version) and conducted compliance surveys (1,663 companies)

Conducting annual revisions of in-house standards (YKK RSL) (2024 version) based on social and customer needs

Conducted tests to monitor status of compliance with the OEKO-TEX®[4] STANDARD 100 certification and the AFIRM RSL

Globally deployed the ZDHC MRSL compliance level assessment system

Selected alternative materials for non-compliant materials in the YKK RSL (2023 version) and promoted the development of materials, manufacturing processes, etc.

Conducted fluorine testing of all purchased materials and switched to materials that are alternatives to per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) wherever possible

AcroPlating® technology unit sales volume as a percentage of brass sliders: 25% (+7 points year-on-year)

Respect people

Implemented YGCC self-checks/audits at all applicable locations (ongoing)

Based on the results of implementation, identified issues to be addressed and developed plans for implementation

Posted: November 12, 2024

Source: YKK Corporation of America