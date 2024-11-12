Innovation For An Industry In A Waiting Position

Feedback on STOLL’s performance demonstration during ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 for the flat knitting industry

TW Special Report

During ITMA ASIA + CITME in October 2024, the KARL MAYER GROUP also showcased solutions for the flat knitting sector under the motto “Master the Change”.

At the global player’s trade fair stand and at a simultaneous in-house show at KARL MAYER (CHINA), STOLL presented an exclusive selection of its high-performance machines, market-effective textile developments and inspiring fashion items that enable flat knitting companies to tap into the potential of the changes of our time.

My TEXTILE NEWS editor Ulrike Schlenker spoke to Michael Händel, vice president, sales & Service, at KARL MAYER STOLL Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH, to find out how the comprehensive exhibition program was received.

Schlenker: Let’s start with the most important question: Are you satisfied with the results of the trade fair?

Händel: In terms of visitor numbers, our overall summary is positive. We were able to welcome a large number of our customers and new interested parties from China. However, the number of visitors from India, Bangladesh and South-East Asia fell short of our expectations. This certainly has to do with more difficult travel conditions and other consequences of the current global geopolitical and financial tensions.

Schlenker: How was the quality of the exchange with your guests?

Händel: For the most part, we were able to hold very goal-oriented and project-related discussions and talk in detail about the machines on display. Various customers from China and Hong Kong came to us with concrete plans for the future. The discussions with our customers from Bangladesh, among others, were also about coordinating the finalization of projects that had already been negotiated in advance. In addition, the exchange during the trade fair gave us an even clearer picture of the situation in our markets and competitors.

Schlenker: Let’s stay with the market situation for a moment. What is the mood among your customers?

Händel: We are feeling the uncertainty among our customers. They are suffering from constantly rising costs with reduced margins and currently lack the confidence to make investments. In our important market of Bangladesh, the current unstable political situation is also having a negative impact on expansion and modernization plans in the flat knitting world.

Schlenker: With which exhibits were you able to score particularly well with trade fair visitors in this difficult environment?

Händel: The biggest crowd pullers were certainly our machines, including the CMS 703 ki knit and wear and the CMS 503 ki L in the fine gauge E 18. These machines impress with their strong focus on market demand in China. Fine articles are increasingly in demand here. The CMS 503 ki L offers this and also exceptionally high productivity with a working width of 50”. For some time now, we have also seen a growing trend towards the manufacture of finished products and thus towards our STOLL-knit and wear® technology. The CMS 703 ki knit and wear in particular is efficient, attractively priced and unrivaled in flexibility. The production repertoire includes finished articles as well as fully-fashion products. With their working widths, the two CMS machines cover the usual range of sizes in the clothing sector in important target markets such as the USA.

We will continue to consistently pursue the path we have taken towards price optimization. In Turkey in particular, there are clear indications that customers are looking for affordable machines. We are currently working at full speed on a new series with an excellent price-performance ratio for the volume market.

Schlenker: That sounds exciting. We will certainly be able to report on this innovation on my TEXTILE NEWS soon. Thank you for the informative interview.

Posted November 12, 2024